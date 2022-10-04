Southwest Guilford SWG logo

JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford took all nine matches from host Ragsdale in Metro 4A tennis action Monday.

In singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. Ella Perez(R) 6-1, 6-0; Anna McGinnis (SW) def.r Cameryn Wright (R) 7-5, 6-1; Lauren Harris (SW) def. Claudia Brewer 6-2, 6-4; Jada Speight (SW) def. Ava Tracy (R) 6-3, 6-0; Caroline Church (SW) def. Anosha Shah(R) 6-0, 6-0; and Evie Wesney (SW) def. Claire Klutz (R) 6-0, 6-0.

Trending Videos