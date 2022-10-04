JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford took all nine matches from host Ragsdale in Metro 4A tennis action Monday.
In singles: Audrey Serb (SW) def. Ella Perez(R) 6-1, 6-0; Anna McGinnis (SW) def.r Cameryn Wright (R) 7-5, 6-1; Lauren Harris (SW) def. Claudia Brewer 6-2, 6-4; Jada Speight (SW) def. Ava Tracy (R) 6-3, 6-0; Caroline Church (SW) def. Anosha Shah(R) 6-0, 6-0; and Evie Wesney (SW) def. Claire Klutz (R) 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles: Serb/McGinnis (SW) def. Perez/Wright (R) 8-4; Rachael Dee/Betsy Chen (SW) def. Brewer/Tracy (R) 8-4; and Trinity Edwards/Riley Robinson(SW) def. Shah/Caroline Murrillo (R) 8-0.
Southwest improves to 11-8 and 8-5 in the Metro.
WESTCHESTER, GDS
HIGH POINT — Greensboro Country Day swept Westchester 9-0 in Piedmont Triad Athletic conference girls tennis at Westchester on Monday.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Ledford fell 6-3 against host Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis.
The Panthers dipped to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore swept Uwharrie Charter 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls tennis Monday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors improved to 11-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
SOCCER
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Riley Queen scored three goals as Wehatmore defeated Providence Grove 5-0 in Piedmont Athletic Conference 1A/2A boys soccer at Providence Grove on Monday.
Collin Burgess and Anakin Leister added a goal each for the Warriors. Leister dished two assists and Luke Beasley and Jayden Martin had one each. Nick Galloway stopped four Providence Grove shots in goal.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – East Davidson edged host Lexington 3-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday.
The Golden Eagles improved to 12-3-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
TRINITY, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Trinity rolled past Eastern Randolph 7-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Trinity.
Moises Ventura scored a pair of goals to lead Trinity, while Diego Torres, Brenden Jenkins, Omar Exparza, Eric Gomez and Gio Jaimes chipped in one each.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-3-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTCHESTER, GDS
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day swept visiting Greensboro Day 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 in a Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference match Monday.
Leaders for Westchester were Anna Beth Merritt (5 kills, 12 digs, 7 aces and 11 assists), Covington Hauser (3 kills, 5 aces and 7 assists) and Natalie Roberts with (4 kills, 1 block and 2 aces).
BISHOP, UWHARRIE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Uwharrie Charter 29-27, 25-13, 25-21 in nonconference volleyball at Bishop on Monday,
Notables for Bishop were Chrisbel Alcantara (15 kills), Karstin Workman (7 kills); Olivia Moreau (6 kills), Susanna Drake (4 kills), Jeanna Hauk (33 assists and 11 digs), Emma Briody (15 digs, 5 assists), Olivia Henn (10 digs), Grace Strader (9 digs), and Clare Bandle (7 digs).
WESLEYAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Caldwell Academy defeated visiting Wesleyan Christian 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Monday.
OAK GROVE, SW RANDOLPH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 against Southwestern Randolph in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 11 kills while Bella Grieser had 10 for the Grizzlies (9-8). Tatum Tesh added 30 assists, while Savannah Tiller had 25 digs and Georgia Barnett had five blocks.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-16, 21-25, 15-12 to improve to 15-2. Kalin Favreau had seven kills and three blocks. Riley Rausch had nine digs and 10 assists. Morgan Williams had 10 assists, and Sydnee High had three blocks.
WHEATMORE, LEXINGTON
TRINITY – Wheatmore raced past Lexington 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Wheatmore.
Taghan Mooney had six kills, seven digs, 14 assists and five aces for the Warriors (8-10). Haley Greene added eight digs and an assist.
In the JV match, Wheatmore won 25-17, 25-14. Gracie Heiney had two kills, 10 assists and three aces, while Madeline Mullinix had seven kills, two aces and an assist. Ashley Swaney also had three aces.
TW ANDREWS, THOMASVILLE
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews swept Thomasville 3-0 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders improved to 3-12 overall, while the Bulldogs dropped to 0-16.
GIRLS GOLF
AT TANGLEWOOD PARK
CLEMMONS – Westchester Country Day finished second individually and third as a team during Monday’s PTAC girls golf match at Tanglewood Park.
Madi Dial posted a 42 for the Wildcats, who totaled 153 as a team. Ava Hoffman (55) and Maggie O’Keefe (56) also had counting scores.
High Point Christian also finished just behind with a 160. Ashley Limbacher led the way with a 43, followed by Taylor Collins with a 58 and Juliana Curione with a 59.
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove won Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf match at Meadowlands Golf Club.
The Grizzlies fired a 123, finishing ahead of Asheboro with a 136. Ledford, with counting scores from Addison Sage (47), Julia Dooley (60) and Kaylen McDow (62), was fourth with a 169.
COLLEGE GOLF
JUPITER, Fla. — Madison Isaacson, a former Ragsdale standout, shot Western Carolina school record 54-hole total of 212 and finished second individually as the Catamounts won the Jupiter Women’s Invitational that ended Tuesday at Jonathan’s Landing Club.
Western won its third straight team title as Isaacson just missed her second straight individual crown.