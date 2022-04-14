HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rebounded with an 11-3 win against rival Ragsdale in Metro 4A Conference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.
Tyler Shafer had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Cowboys (13-5 overall, 9-3 conference), who totaled 12 hits. Camden Saylor, who tripled, and Wyatt Stanley, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs.
Tanner Royals got the complete-game win for the Cowboys, striking out four. Garrett Crum took the loss for the Tigers, who struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.
Braden Bradford, who doubled twice, and Chase Miller each had two hits, while Dillon Bullard and Cole Moebius each had one for Ragsdale (8-8, 6-6).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Parkland 14-4 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference baseball at Bishop.
The Villains, who scored nine runs in the fifth inning, improved to 12-3 overall.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson won 12-0 in five innings against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday at East.
The Golden Eagles, who scored eight runs in the fourth inning, improved to 11-6 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford beat Asheboro 5-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Ledford.
Devin Villaman had a triple and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (15-2 overall, 7-1 conference), who led 3-0 in the third and added two in the sixth to regain the lead. Wilmer Martinez added a double and an RBI, while Bryce England also had a double.
Lucas Glover got the pitching win, striking out eight in six innings. Gabe Barker pitched a hitless seventh.
GLENN, SOCASTEE
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Glenn topped Socastee 6-5 on Wednesday at Socastee in the Mingo Bay Classic baseball tournament.
GeSean Hardy had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bobcats. Hunter Kelley and Connor Johnson each had two hits, while Brayden Winters had a hit and an RBI. Jacob Fraas got the pitching win, striking out three in three innings.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
FARMER – Wheatmore lost 11-4 against Eastern Randolph in the Zookeepers Baseball Invitational on Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph.
Clay Hill had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI to lead the Warriors (5-9 overall, 2-6 conference). Cam Hinson also had two hits, while Travis Hurt doubled and drove in a run and Jake Parks had a hit and drove in a run.
Mason Rich struck out eight in 2 2/3 innings on the mound, while Rob Hales and Jonathan Heraldo pitched as well.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford won 21-1 in five innings against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference softball Wednesday at Grimsley.
The Cowgirls – who broke free with 12 runs in the fourth inning – improved to 12-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
MIDWAY – Oak Grove beat rival Ledford 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Carly White had three hits and two RBIs while Shae Grainger had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (8-6-1 overall, 5-3 conference), who led 3-1 in the second and 5-1 in the fifth. Alissa Russ had a hit and an RBI, and Chloe Watkins added an RBI.
Mary Peyton Hodge got the complete-game win, striking out 13 while scattering four hits.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Northwest Guilford won 17-0 in three innings against host Ragsdale in Metro 4A Conference softball.
The Tigers, who got a hit from Jordon Goins and a walk from Mya Ballard, dipped to 5-11 overall and 3-9 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – Thomasville lost 19-2 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Wednesday at West Davidson.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-10 overall and 1-9 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT – High Point Central edged Ragsdale 172-173 in nonconference boys golf Wednesday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
Davis DeLille shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Bison and earn medalist. Riley Johnson added a 44, while Ian White had a 45 and Hunter Busick had a 48.
LACROSSE
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Grimsley 19-4 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Grimsley.
The Cowboys improved to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
In the girls match, Grimsley won 16-7. Nicole Burgos had seven goals for the Cowgirls (4-13, 0-10). Cadence Rainey made 13 saves while D’Kayla Thomasson made three.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Bishop McGuinness topped North Davidson 15-4 in Mid-Piedmont/Mid-State/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at North.
Frankie Cetrone had six goals and two assists to lead the Villains (15-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Matthew Cetrone added a goal and five assists, while Mason Payne had two goals and two assists.
Tanner Cave had three goals and an assist, John Miller had a goal and an assist, and Domenic Porreca and Miles Fuehler each had a goal.
NW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Northwest Guilford won 25-4 against Ragsdale in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dropped to 1-9 both overall and in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SE GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness surged past Southeast Guilford 5-2 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Bishop.
Anna Krawczyk had a goal and an assist for the Villains (11-2), who trailed 2-1 at halftime. Anna Aufrance, Claire Clampett, Justine Grimsley and Katelynn Williams each had a goal, while Emilia Pirkl added an assist.
Emily Agejew made two saves in goal for Bishop, which outshot Southeast 18-6 in the second half.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – West Davidson edged East Davidson 2-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, dipped to 6-4-1 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove shut out Montgomery Central 4-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Haley Long, Mallie Blizard, Ashlyn Chapman and Gracie West each scored for the Grizzlies (4-7 overall, 2-2 conference). Ashlyn Grubb made three saves in goal.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Ledford fell 5-2 against host Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday.
Sarah Ledbetter and Julissa Alvarez each had a goal for the Panthers (6-5-2 overall, 2-2 conference), who trailed 3-0 at halftime. Maddie Callahan and Lacie Williams split time in goal.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 9-0 against Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 3-0 at halftime, dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
TRACK
AT LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Ledford’s girls won 72-54 and Oak Grove’s boys won 79-63 in a head-to-head meet Wednesday at Ledford.
Winning events for the Panthers were: Laura Evans (girls 100 hurdles, 19.6), Korbin Russell (boys 110 hurdles, 20.3), Quentin Green (boys 100, 11.6), Brea White (girls 400, 1:03.5; girls 200, 28.6), Parker Cheek (54.7), Rhianna Roberts (girls 300 hurdles, 1:04.0), Jose Ontiveros (boys 800, 2:16.0), Isaac Reyna (boys 3200, 12:49.6), Aramy Grier (girls long jump, 15-00), Cameron Walker (boys long jump, 20-08.50), Kaylen McDow (girls high jump, 4-02.00) and Xavier Todd (boys discus, 117-01), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:58.6), girls 4x100 (59.5), girls 4x400 (4:50.9) and boys 4x400 (3:56.9) relays.
Winning events for the Grizzlies were: Wanda Hairston (girls 100, 13.9), Rachel Vannoy (girls 1600, 6:57.6), Mason McMillan (boys 1600, 4:59.6), Joshua Vogl (boys 300 hurdles, 49.3), Chloe Koper (girls 800, 2:45.8; girls 3200, 13:59.1), Evan Walters (boys 200, 23.4), Nathan Murphy (boys triple jump, 36-02.50), Luke Bowman (boys high jump, 5-10.00), Natalia Everhart (girls pole vault, 5-06.00), Carter Tyree (boys pole vault, 12-09.00), Ciara Major (girls discus, 90-05), Melody Murray (girls shot put, 30-01.00) and Collin Frank (boys shot put, 44-01.00), plus the girls 4x800 (11:48.0), boys 4x800 (10:16.7), boys 4x200 (1:37.3) and boys 4x100 (45.5) relays.