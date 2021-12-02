GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford topped Western Guilford 47-41 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Western.
Jucqarie Love scored 20 points to lead the Storm (3-0). Khalil Milner and Tylan Shuler each added 11 points, while Nick Blackston and Zymir German each had eight.
In the girls game, Western rolled to a 69-30 victory.
Holding the Storm to single digits in each quarter, the Hornets led 15-9 after one quarter, 38-17 after two and 50-24 after three.
BISHOP, N. SURRY
KERNERSVILLE — Adelaide Jernigan scored 13 points and Charley Chappell added 10 as the Bishop McGuinness girls won their home opener 49-29 over North Stokes in nonconference play Wednesday.
Grace Harriman added nine points on three 3s for the Villains (2-0), who led 19-5 after one quarter and 28-12 at the half.
In the boys game, North Surry won 76-72.
N. DAVIDSON, E. RANDOLPH
WELCOME — Emily Hege scored 25 and Lettie Michale added 10 as North Davidson’s girls defeated Eastern Randolph 63-33 on Wednesday.
In the boys game, Eastern Randolph scratched out a 65-64 victory.
GLENN, W-S PREP
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn topped Winston-Salem Prep 71-67 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Glenn.
The Bobcats improved to 2-2.
In the girls game, Glenn prevailed 50-22 to move to 4-1.
Overcoming a slow start, the Ladycats turned a 8-4 advantage at the beginning of the second quarter into a 21-9 lead at halftime and a 43-15 gap after three quarters.
NC LEADERSHIP, CLOVER GARDEN
BURLINGTON — Troy Shoemaker scored 17 points and grabbed five steals and three rebounds as the N.C. Leadership Academy boys rolled past host Clover Garden 64-30 on Wednesday.
The Falcons (3-1) jumped to an 18-6 lead in the first period and held Glover Garden to single digits in three of the fourth quarters.
Laken Locklear added 15 points and eight rebounds for NCLA. Trint Saunders had nine points and Landon Burlyson eight. Cade Shoemaker provided seven points, six assists and five steals.
EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson fell 65-26 against Providence Grove in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at East.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 0-3.
In the girls game, East lost 45-32 to dip to 0-3.
The Golden Eagles will host county rival Ledford tonight.
WRESTLING
AT CARY
CARY – Ragsdale split its two matches during Wednesday’s tri-match at Cary.
The Tigers won 60-24 against Apex but lost 42-33 against Davie County.
They will next wrestle Saturday in the Mike Raybon/Kathy Dick tournament at Southeast Guilford.
SOCCER
NCSCA ANNOUNCES AWARDS
TRIAD – Four area soccer players have been named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state teams.
Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Andersen was selected in the private schools division, as were Ledford’s Carlos Contreras in the public 3A, and Southwest Guilford’s Keaton Lane and Trace Rogers in the public 4A.
Three dozen area players and three area coaches were also selected to the association’s all-region teams.
All-region honorees from the area are:
Private Region 2 – High Point Christian’s Franklin Cox and Jackson Davis; Wesleyan Christian’s Andersen, Patrick Hissim, Trevor Howard, Riley Parks and Macoy Strawn; Westchester Country Day’s Bo Brigman and Max Van Dessel
Public 1A Region 10 – Bishop McGuinness’ Michael Herzberger; NC Leadership Academy’s Zach Donath, Anakin Leister, Cade Shoemaker, Scott Stanley and David Truhe
Public 2A Region 8 – Trinity’s Brenden Jenkins and Moises Ventura; Wheatmore’s Jagur Williams
Public 3A Region 7 – High Point Central’s Adam Louya, Benny Hernandez, Luis Angel and Slade Howell; Ledford’s Adrian Luna, Bryson Sims, Camden Way, Contreras, Jose Ontiveros and Parker Cheek; Oak Grove’s Aron Disher, Bryson Murray and Luke Long
Public 4A Region 7 – Ragsdale’s Ethan Lam and Gabe Wagner; Southwest Guilford’s Tyler Asbury, Brandon Hill, Lane and Rogers
Public 4A Region 8 – Glenn’s Aldo Gonzalez
Regional coaches of the year – Public 1A Region 10: NC Leadership Academy’s Craig Shoemaker; Public 3A Region 7: Ledford’s John Blake; Public 4A Region 7: Southwest Guilford’s Corbin Waller.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DDCC, CATAWBA VALLEY
HICKORY – Davidson-Davie Community College raced out to a big lead early and beat Catawba Valley Community College 105-81 in men’s basketball Wednesday at CVCC.
LJ Rogers scored 31 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, to lead the Storm, who led 55-29 at halftime. Javon Jones added 26 points, making 7 of 11 from the field and 10 of 12 from the foul line, while Bryce Douglas chipped in 18 points.
DDCC (7-2 overall, 5-1 conference) made 12 3-pointers for the game and shot 48% from the field. It will play again Saturday at Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, Virginia.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
WESTCHESTER CD, SALISBURY ACADEMY
SALISBURY – Westchester Country Day’s B team defeated Salisbury 22-12 in middle school boys basketball Wednesday at Salisbury Academy.
The Wildcats were led by Joseph Brinson and Coleman Schwartz.
Salisbury Academy won the boys A-team game 55-39 and the girls game 27-9. The Westchester girls were keyed by Martha-Anne Johrendt.