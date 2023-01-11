GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford toppled Dudley 50-38 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere scored 18 points to lead the Storm (12-3 overall, 6-0 conference), who took a one-game lead over the Panthers atop the conference standings. Daeshaun Ross and Nick Blackston each added nine points.
In the girls game, Southern fell 46-31 to move to 3-12 and 1-5.
TW ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
EDEN — TW Andrews rolled past Morehead 87-71 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Morehead.
Jayden Davis scored 24 points and dished six assists to lead the Red Raiders (9-5 overall, 3-1 conference). Keyshawn Gunthrop added 23 points, while Corey Pate chipped in 14 points and six rebounds.
In the girls game, Andrews raced to a 65-19 victory to improve to 10-3 and 4-0. Janiya Mitchell scored 13 points, followed by Heaven Briggs and Sanai Johnson with 11 points each.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 58-46 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Central.
The Bison dipped to 1-15 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
In the girls game, Central lost 55-13 to move to 0-16 and 0-6.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 84-49 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Grimsley.
The Cowboys fell to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest won 46-25 to improve to 9-6 and 4-2.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — High Point Christian came up just short against Greensboro Day 46-43 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
The Cougars dipped to 11-9 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, HPCA lost 40-30 to move to 11-6 and 0-1.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day lost 75-49 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at Westchester.
MJ Edwards scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats (6-6 overall, 0-2 conference), who led by three at halftime. Zane Dinkins followed with nine points, while Jalen Umstead and Josh Bayne each had eight points.
In the girls game, Westchester fell 45-19 to move to 5-4 and 0-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat Carver 78-32 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Bishop.
Jamison Graves had 18 points and seven steals for the Villains (11-4 overall, 3-0 conference). Cayden Long followed with 11 points, while Andrew Schrage had nine points and five steals.
In the girls game, Bishop raced to a 76-12 victory to improve to 12-1 and 3-0. Adelaide Jernigan scored 22 points, followed by Tate Chappell with 13 points and Kiersten Varner with six points as 12 players scored for the Villains.
GLENN, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn fell 76-61 against rival East Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Glenn.
The Bobcats improved to 8-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 52-42 to move to 3-12 and 0-6.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford beat Montgomery Central 73-46 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Ledford.
The Panthers improved to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ledford won 47-29 to improve to 13-1 and 2-0. Sarah Ledbetter scored 20 points, followed by Devon DeLellis with 11 points and Morgan Harrison with six points.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Oak Grove topped rival North Davidson 79-61 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at North.
Max Van Weerdhuizen had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (7-8 overall, 1-1 conference). JB Shabazz added 15 points and eight rebounds while Prince Hall had 12 points.
In the girls game, Oak Grove lost 66-57 to move to 9-6 and 1-1. Haley Long scored 16 points, while Trista Charles had 15 and Tatum Tesh had nine. Lettie Michael led North with 36 points.
RAGSDALE, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Northwest Guilford 69-57 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale fell 45-16 to move to 3-10 and 1-5.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore lost 80-60 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Providence Grove.
The Warriors dipped to 5-10 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
In the girls game, Wheatmore won 67-52 to improve to 6-9 and 2-3.