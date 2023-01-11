Southern Guilford logo.jpg

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford toppled Dudley 50-38 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.

Jamias Ferere scored 18 points to lead the Storm (12-3 overall, 6-0 conference), who took a one-game lead over the Panthers atop the conference standings. Daeshaun Ross and Nick Blackston each added nine points.

Trending Videos