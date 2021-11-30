HIGH POINT – The Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic will return after a year away.
The basketball tournament – featuring a number of local teams – is slated for Monday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Southwest Guilford.
The schedule will feature eight games each day in the school’s two gyms.
The girls bracket will include: Southwest Guilford, Cornerstone Charter, Glenn, High Point Central, Wesleyan Christian, Pinecrest, High Point Christian and Southern Guilford.
The boys bracket will include: Southwest, HPCA, Central, West Brunswick (coached by former Central girls coach Aaron Taylor), Wesleyan, Southern Guilford, Forsyth Country Day and TW Andrews.
FOOTBALL REGIONALS TO BE PLAYED FRIDAY
High school football teams from across the state will play Friday for the opportunity to compete in next week’s state championships.
Regional championships will be:
1A – East: No. 6 Pender (9-3) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-1); West: No. 4 Robbinsville (10-3) at No. 3 Mitchell (12-2)
2A – East: No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at No. 1 Princeton (13-0); West: No. 2 East Surry (13-0) at No. 1 Shelby (13-1)
3A – East: No. 13 Jacksonville (11-2) at No. 6 JH Rose (10-4); West: No. 16 South Point (11-3) at No. 3 Dudley (13-1)
4A – East: No. 20 Rolesville (9-5) at No. 6 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2); West: No. 10 Julius Chambers (13-1) at No. 1 Hough (14-0)
State championship sites and times have also been set. On Friday, Dec. 10, the 3A championship will be at 7:30 at UNC’s Kenan Stadium. On Saturday, Dec. 11, the 1A championship will be at noon at Kenan Stadium. The 2A championship will be at 3 p.m. at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, followed by the 4A championship at 7.