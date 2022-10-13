TRIAD – Two big rivalry games highlight tonight’s area football schedule, with Trinity hosting Wheatmore and Oak Grove welcoming Ledford.
Both sites are expecting sizable crowds, so the schools are suggesting fans get to the game early so there’s plenty of time to find parking and make their way through the gates.
Tickets for Oak Grove-Ledford can be purchased on the GoFan app. The visitor gate will be for GoFan tickets while the home gate will be for cash. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
TONIGHT’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES
• TW Andrews at Morehead, 7:30
• High Point Central at Smith, 7:30
• Southwest Guilford at Grimsley, 7:30
• Metrolina Christian at High Point Christian, 7
• Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness, 7
• South Davidson at East Davidson, 7:30
• Mount Tabor at Glenn, 7
• Ledford at Oak Grove, 7:30
• Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale, 7:30
• Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford, 7:30
• Wheatmore at Trinity, 7:30
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore won the boys race and finished second in both team totals during Wednesday’s PAC 1A/2A meet at Wheatmore.
Zach Hazelwood finished first in the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 59 seconds.
Also finishing in the top 10 were: Tyler Wall (eighth, 25:03) and Jonathan Heraldo (ninth, 25:20) in the boys race, as well as Allison Hill (fifth, 27:52), Brianna Hill (sixth, 28:40), Kaitlyn Miller (seventh, 29:12) an Mattie Foshie (eighth, 29:13) in the girls race.
Uwharrie Charter won the boys team total with 28 points, followed by Wheatmore (47) and Southwestern Randolph (55). Uwharrie, led by race winner Abbie Gudino (25:37), won the girls total with 23 while Wheatmore had 34.
BOYS SOCCER
TW ANDREWS, WEST STOKES
KING – TW Andrews lost 2-0 against West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at West Stokes.
The Red Raiders dropped to 1-8-1 overall and 1-6-1 in the conference.
GLENN, WEST FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Glenn fell 4-2 against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at West Forsyth.
The Bobcats dipped to 6-8-3 overall and 3-6-1 in the conference.
LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Ledford rolled past host Central Davidson 7-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday.
Camden Way scored four goals to lead the Panthers (11-5-2 overall, 5-1 conference), who led 5-0 at halftime. Gabe Depontes, Deivi Guevara and Ayden Callahan each scored one goal.
Ethan Petroff had two assists, while Kaden Bettini and Adrian Luna each had one. Cooper Reich made one save in earning the shutout.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY – Oak Grove lost 3-0 against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Noah Van Newkirk made 11 saves in goal for the Grizzlies (5-11-2 overall, 2-4 conference).
THOMASVILLE, WEST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville defeated West Davidson 2-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-11-2 overall and 3-5-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Trinity raced past Uwharrie Charter 7-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-3-2 overall and 6-0-2 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR – Wheatmore beat Eastern Randolph 2-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Eastern Randolph.
The Warriors improved to 13-0-1 overall and 7-0-2 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
MOUNT AIRY – Bishop McGuinness raced past Millennium Charter 25-15, 25-19, 25-9 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Millennium.
Chrisbel Alcantara had nine kills for the Villains (16-5 overall, 9-1 conference). Clare Bandle and Finley Miller each followed with three kills. Grace Strader and Jeanna Hauk each tallied two aces, while Emma Briody had 12 digs, Olivia Henn had 11 and Strader had 10. Regan Haverstock had 10 assists.
HPU SPORTS
MEN’S SOCCER
BUIES CREEK — Jefferson Amaya scored the go-ahead goal off a free kick in the 86th minute and the High Point University men’s soccer team defeated Campbell 1-0 on Wednesday, avenging a loss in last year’s Big South tournament championship game.
HPU improved to 5-3-4 and 3-0-2 in the league while Campbell dropped to 7-3-3, 3-1-1.
The Panthers play at seventh-ranked Maryland on Monday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Foul weather brought postponement of the High Point University women’s soccer match at Winthrop on Wednesday.