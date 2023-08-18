GREENSBORO – Ragsdale tied powerhouse Calvary Day 2-2 in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Thursday at Bryan Park.
Wrenn Gardner and Darian Walker each scored for the Tigers (1-0-1), who got a solid defensive effort from goalkeeper Jairo Ledezma.
Ragsdale will face North Forsyth today at 3 p.m. at Bryan Park.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian topped Northwest Guilford 2-0 in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Thursday at Bryan Park.
Taj Johnson and Nata Souza each scored for the Trojans (3-0), while Mac Mills and Seth Wall each had an assist. Jaden DiFoggio got the win in goal.
Wesleyan will face Southwest Guilford today at 1 p.m. at Bryan Park.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 2-1 against Greensboro Day in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Thursday at Bryan Park.
Alex Toney scored for the Cowboys (0-1), who were keyed defensively by Caden Vlazny in goal. Southwest will face Wesleyan Christian today at 1 p.m. at Bryan Park.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness lost 3-0 against Northern Guilford in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Thursday at Bryan Park.
Asael Guzman made four saves in goal for the Villains (0-2), who will take on Grimsley at 3 p.m. at Bryan Park.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford swept crosstown rival High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Central.
Anna McGinnis (6-1, 6-3), Evelyn McKnight (6-0, 6-0), Rachael Dee (6-2, 6-1), Caroline Church (6-1, 6-0), Evie Wesney (6-2, 6-0) and Elena Perko (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Cowgirls. McGinnis/McKnight (8-2), Dee/Church (8-0) and Bella Johnson/Trinity Edwards (8-1) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 1-2 overall while the Bison dipped to 0-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept visiting Oak Grove 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday.
Nina Holton (6-0, 6-0), Adelaide Jernigan (6-2, 6-2), Sarah Pulliam (6-0, 6-3), Lily Winters (6-1, 6-1), Caroline Duggan (6-0, 6-0) and Sarah Briody (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Villains. Holton/Jernigan (8-0), Pulliam/Winters (8-1) and Duggan/Emily Wilson (8-4) won in doubles.
Bishop improved to 2-0 while the Grizzlies moved to 1-2.
VOLLEYBALL
T.W. ANDREWS, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews edged Northeast Guilford 3-2 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Andrews. The Red Raiders, facing their second five-set match of the week, improved to 1-2 overall.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EAST FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 16-14 against East Forsyth in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Southwest. It was the first match of the season for the Cowgirls.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ALAMANCE ACERS
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian defeated the Alamance Acers 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Wesleyan.
Nejari Crooks led the Trojans (1-1) with 10 aces and five blocks, adding nine kills, 12 assists and six digs.
In the JV match, Wesleyan lost 25-23, 25-17.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness cruised past Carver 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Bishop.
Clare Bandle, Karstin Workman and Mary Huss each had four kills to lead the Villains (2-0 overall, 2-0 conference). Bella Ursey added 11 aces, while Finley Miller had eight. Rosie Petrovitch contributed four digs, while Workman had 10 assists.
OAK GROVE, EAST SURRY
PILOT MOUNTAIN – Oak Grove swept East Surry 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at East Surry.
Ciara Major had seven kills while Emma Sechrist had six to lead the Grizzlies (1-2). Tatum Tesh added 12 assists, while Olivia Dixon had 11 digs. Savannah Tiller and Riley Rausch each had six digs. Georgia Barnett had four blocks.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-16, 25-9 to improve to 3-0. Kate Bertschi led the team in kills, while Hollis Fitzgerald had seven assists, Chloe SMith had 13 digs and Kalin Favreau had six blocks.
RAGSDALE, EASTERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale rolled past Eastern Guilford 25-6, 25-5, 25-6 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Eastern Guilford. The Tigers improved to 2-0.