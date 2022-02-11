CARY — Bayleigh Cranford took first place while Robert Tars posted two top-five finishes for Ragsdale in the NCHSAA 4A swimming and diving championship Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Cranford posted a score of 431.65 to win the girls 1-meter diving, while Tars was second in the boys 100-yard backstroke (49.97) and fourth in the boys 50-yard freestyle (20.95).
Green Hope won the boys team title with 202 points, ahead of second-place Myers Park with 201. Myers Park won the girls team title with 264 points, topping second-place Green Hope with 216.
Ragsdale tied for 24th in the girls total with 20 points, while the boys were 22nd with 32 points.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian rolled past North Raleigh Christian 67-31 in boys basketball Thursday at NRCA.
Luke Grace had 17 points and five rebounds for the Trojans (10-16), followed by Jefferson McLamb with 13 points and Donovan Stricklin with six points.
In the girls game, NRCA won 55-28. Madison Tat scored nine points for the Trojans (16-6), while Ashley Browne added six and Taylor Hawley had four.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, FORSYTH HE
HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness defeated host Forsyth Home Educators 74-59 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday.
Dawson McAlhany scored 28 points to lead the Villains (17-7), who led 45-25 at halftime. John Campbell chipped in 14 points, followed by Riggs Handy with nine points.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore topped Providence Grove 70-49 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls basketball Thursday at Providence Grove.
The Warriors improved to 13-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference, finishing tied for third.
In the boys game, Providence Grove won 63-49. Jagur Williams scored 14 points to lead the Warriors (8-12, 3-8), followed by Kalen Lockwood with 11 points.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day beat Westchester Country Day 67-25 in PTAC boys basketball Thursday at GDS.
The Wildcats, who trailed 24-14 at halftime, dipped to 5-11 overall and 1-7 in the conference. Griffin Powell scored 12 points, while MJ Edwards had 11 and Jaxson Morgan had seven.
In the girls game, GDS won 46-29. Lily Wilson scored 11 points to lead Westchester (7-10, 0-6), which trailed 27-17 at halftime. Brooklyn Vogler added eight points.