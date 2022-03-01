CLEMMONS — Ragsdale beat East Forsyth 3-1 on Monday at Truist Sports Park in the opening round of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament. The Tigers (1-0), who were tied 1-1 at halftime, will play in the semifinals Wednesday.
SW GUILFORD, LAKE NORMAN
CLEMMONS — Southwest Guilford fell against Lake Norman 5-2 on Monday at Truist Sports Park in the first round of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament. Kaitlyn Wycoff and Bella Tkatch each scored for the Cowgirls (0-1), who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Maddie Vaughn had an assist, and Laural Collins was in goal for Southwest, which will play in the consolation bracket Wednesday.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WILLIAMS
CLEMMONS — Williams defeated Bishop McGuinness 3-2 on Monday at Truist Sports Park in the opening round of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament. The Villains (0-1) will play in the consolation bracket Wednesday.
SOFTBALL GLENN, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn rolled past Atkins 19-0 in its nonconference season opener Monday at Atkins.
BOYS TENNIS OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated Asheboro 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Oak Grove. Cole Overton, Nate Overton, Charlie McDonell and Michael Annunziata won in singles for the Grizzlies (1-0), while Ben Maxwell/Cole Overton, McDonell/Nate Overton and Chris Schmitt/Annunziata won in doubles.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Page topped Southwest Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis to open the season Monday at Page. Jack Perko and Grant Prevatt teamed to win in doubles for the Cowboys.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale lost 9-0 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Ragsdale. The Tigers opened their season 0-1.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — Thomasville fell against powerhouse Salisbury 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at Salisbury. The Bulldogs opened their season 0-1.