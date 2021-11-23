HIGH POINT — Eleven games against Power 5 conference teams dot the 54-game High Point University regular-season baseball schedule announced by new head coach Joey Hammond this week.
The Panthers play N.C. State and Wake Forest home and away, single home contests against West Virginia and Pittsburgh, a three-game series at Kentucky and single games at Virginia Tech and Duke.
Sites of the home game against the Wolfpack on April 20 and one involving Elon on March 29 were not listed.
HPU opens the season Feb 18-20 at Jacksonville in Florida, then plays at N.C. State on April 22 before opening the home part of the slate with three games Feb. 25-27 against Toledo.
The Panthers also continue traditional home-and-away contests with UNC Greensboro and Elon. Other home non-conference games are three each against CAA members Charleston and Northeastern. HPU also travels to in-state foe Applalachian and former Big South rival Liberty.
HPU faces its first Big South foe at UNC Asheville for a single game March 8. The Panthers’ first league weekend series March 18-20 at Gardner-Webb with its first conference series at home March 27-29 against Winthrop.
Other conference series at home are against Longwood, Radford and Campbell. The Panthers face USC-Upstate, North Carolina A&T and defending league champ Presbyterian on the road.
HIGH SCHOOLS
BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTE – High Point Christian topped Hickory Grove Christian 58-38 in nonconference girls basketball Monday at Hickory Grove.
Ashley Limbacher, who hit four 3-pointers, and Angel Walker each scored 12 points to lead the Cougars (2-1), who led 34-15 at halftime. Nadiya Hairston and Caroline Smith each followed with nine points, while Kennedy Powell had eight.
Smith and Powell each chipped in six rebounds, while Hairston and Walker each had five assists.
In the boys game, Hickory Grove edged HPCA 48-43. The Cougars, who trailed 26-21 at halftime, dipped to 1-1.
RAGSDALE, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Ragsdale 60-57 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at Southern.
In the girls game, Ragsdale rolled past Southern 53-30.
It was the first game for both schools.
BISHOP GIRLS, S. STOKES
WALNUT COVE — Adelaide Jernigan, a freshman, scored 17 points and Tate Chappell added 12 as the Bishop McGuinness girls defeated host South Stokes 58-14 as both teams opened the season on Monday.
Jernigan, who hit three 3s, scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half, helping the Villains go up 42-15 at the break. Bishop held the Sauras scoreless in the fourth quarter.
GLENN GIRLS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn defeated Carver 67-26 on Monday at Glenn in the opening round of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament.
The Ladycats (1-0), seeded No. 3 in the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket, led 18-3 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime. The tournament continued Tuesday and today at Glenn and Atkins.
N. DAVIDSON, S. ROWAN
WELCOME – North Davidson defeated South Rowan 91-65 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at North.
Life Yim scored 23 points to lead the Black Knights (1-0), who led 44-30 at halftime. Sam Odum followed with 14 points, while Justin Mabe had 13 points.
In the girls game, North won 71-33. Emily Hege had 39 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds to lead the Black Knights (1-0). Lettie Michael added 18 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.