HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford has hired Jessica Pone — a former player in the program — as its girls basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.
Pone was one of the Cowgirls’ key standouts during their run to the NCHSAA 4A state championship in 2011. She was selected the MVP of the state championship game against Millbrook.
She takes over for Nick Scarborough, who recently stepped down after winning 178 games (the most in program history) in a decade as head coach following three seasons as an assistant under Jessica Bryan. She’s been an assistant since 2017.
“I am a Cowgirl through and through,” Pone said in a release. “Becoming the head coach has given me an amazing opportunity to be involved with the game I Iove. But most importantly to give back to the young student-athletes of my alma mater.
“This is a full-circle moment for me because I see myself in so many of the girls — some of them do not know their potential yet.
“And to be able to witness that spark and the growth in them the same way my coaches — Jessica Bryan, Nicholas Scarborough and Samuel Warren did — is my honor. I can’t wait to continue growing the Southwest legacy.”
Pone, who graduated in 2012 after helping lead Southwest to three conference titles, was twice named all-conference. She was also MVP of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic and was chosen for the NCCA East-West All-Star girls basketball game.
Pone played college basketball at Campbell, where she studied information technology and security.
ANDERSON JOINS FOOTBALL STAFF AT BISHOP
KERNERSVILLE — Derek Anderson has joined the football staff at Bishop McGuinness, the school announced Thursday.
Anderson, who was previously head coach and later athletic director at T.W. Andrews as well as assistant coach at Ragsdale, was most recently an assistant coach at Southwest Guilford.
He joins head coach Mark Holcomb, who will be in his first season leading the Villains after a successful tenure building the program at Oak Grove.
FOOTBALL JAMBOREE SCHEDULE SET
HIGH POINT — Over a dozen teams from across the Triad will once again open the high school football season in High Point later this summer.
The HiToms will host the third annual Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kick-Off Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Friday, Aug. 11, at A.J. Simeon Stadium.
The schedule will be: On Wednesday, T.W. Andrews vs. North Davidson and High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness at 6 p.m.; and Thomasville vs. Northeast Guilford and High Point Central vs. Trinity at 7
Scrimmages on Friday are Southwest Guilford vs. Ledford and Andrews vs. Wheatmore at 6; High Point Christian vs. Randleman and Oak Grove vs. Glenn at 7; and High Point Central vs. Thomasville at 8.