CHAPEL HILL – Five area teams qualified for the NCHSAA state wrestling tournament that begins Monday with first- and second-round matches.
Trinity gained the best seed as No. 2 in 2A and will face No. 13 East Wilkes in the first round. East Davidson also made it in 2A, as the No. 9 seed, and faces No. 8 Madison.
In 1A, Thomasville is the No. 3 seed and faces No. 14 Chatham Central, while Bishop McGuinness is No. 7 and faces No. 10 Union Academy.
Oak Grove is the 14 seed in 3A and takes on No. 3 North Henderson.
NC LEADERSHIP, BETHANY
SUMMERFIELD – Bethany’s boys dominated the second half and defeated visiting North Carolina Leadership Academy 65-51 in Northwest Piedmont 1A action Friday.
Bethany trailed 26-22 at the half then outscored the Falcons 43-25 in the third and fourth quarters.
Troy Shoemaker scored 21 points that included three 3s to lead NC Leadership (8-8., 1-6 NWPC).. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Scott Stanley grabbed 10 rebounds and dished five assists. Cade Shoemaker had eight assists and six rebounds, and Nick Hurst also grabbed six rebounds.
DDCC SPORTS
BASKETBALL
SANFORD – Bryce Douglas scored 19 points and Javeon Jones added 18 as the visiting Davidson-Davie Community College Storm defeated Central Carolina Community College 80-66 Friday.
Jaden Scriven added 13 and Tim Boulware 10 for the Storm.