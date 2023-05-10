Oak Grove logo.jpg

TRIAD – Oak Grove captured a team title while four more individuals – including Glenn’s Chase McLaughlin, who was 4A Midwest medalist – advanced during Monday’s and Tuesday’s NCHSAA boys golf regional championships.

In the 3A West on Monday at Sapona Golf, Swim and Tennis Club, Oak Grove fired a team score of 310 – ahead of second-place East Rowan with a 319.

