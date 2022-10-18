Oak Grove logo.jpg

WHISPERING PINES – Oak Grove placed four in the top 20 to key a first-place finish during Monday’s NCHSAA 3A Central girls golf regional at Whispering Pines Country Club.

The Grizzlies finished with a 270 total – well clear of second-place Asheboro with a 295 and third-place Parkwood with a 298 in the 11-team field.

