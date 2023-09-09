MIDWAY — Oak Grove swept Union Grove Christian 25-14, 25-15, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Oak Grove.

Ciara Major had 10 kills and three blocks for the Grizzlies (8-3). Georgia Barnett added seven kills and three blocks, while Tatum Tesh, Emma Sechrist and Riley Rausch each had two aces. Savannah Tiller had 14 digs followed by Olivia Dixon with 10. Morgan Williams had 13 assists, while Tesh had 10.