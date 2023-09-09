MIDWAY — Oak Grove swept Union Grove Christian 25-14, 25-15, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 10 kills and three blocks for the Grizzlies (8-3). Georgia Barnett added seven kills and three blocks, while Tatum Tesh, Emma Sechrist and Riley Rausch each had two aces. Savannah Tiller had 14 digs followed by Olivia Dixon with 10. Morgan Williams had 13 assists, while Tesh had 10.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-12, 25-13 to improve to 11-0. Kate Bertschi had eight kills, while Brynn Tippens had five digs and Hollis Fitzgerald had 13 assists. Ava Willard had seven service points.
T.W. ANDREWS, WEST STOKES
KING — T.W. Andrews lost 3-0 against undefeated West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at West Stokes. The Lady Raiders dipped to 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Central. The Bison moved to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford swept Southeast Guilford 25-21, 25-22, 28-26 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HOME EDUCATORS
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian topped the Forsyth Home Educators 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at HPCA.
Cameron Martin had 15 kills while Maddie Henning added 13 for the Cougars (6-8). Kinslee Britton had four aces and 33 assists, and Hannah Forester had two blocks. Lauren Boyles had 14 digs while Martin had eight.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated Caldwell 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 in PTAC volleyball Thursday at Wesleyan.
Riley Furst had five kills, three serve-receive passes and two blocks to highlight the Trojans (5-2 overall, 2-1 conference). Karli Totel had 10 kills and 17 digs to lead, while Caroline Lennon added six kills and three aces.
Nejari Crooks also had three aces, 10 assists and two blocks, while Reece Neal had 19 digs. Zoe McCorquodale also had 10 assists.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Winston-Salem Prep 25-1, 25-9, 25-9 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Winston-Salem Prep.
Karstin Workman had six kills and a dig for the Villains (6-3 overall, 6-2 conference). Allie Purgason added four kills, while JoJo Seeber had seven aces and nine assists. Rosie Petrovitch had two digs, and Susanna Drake had five assists.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford beat Smith 25-17, 25-21, 12-25, 25-18 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Smith.
Tre’Niya Miller had nine kills and four blocks for the Storm (4-3 overall, 4-0 conference). Kenya Laney added six kills, while Naomi Hunt had 10 aces and nine digs. Avery Lowe also had seven digs, and Bracey Griggs had eight assists.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
CLIMAX — Trinity defeated Providence Grove 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Providence Grove.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 21 kills while Sarabeth Johnson had 18 for the Bulldogs (7-3 overall, 2-2 conference). Eva Porter had two aces, Natalie Franko had seven blocks, Katelyn Hill had 26 digs, and Avalynn Johnson had 41 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Central lost 9-0 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Atkins. The Bison moved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford rolled past rival Ragsdale 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Ragsdale.
Anna McGinnis (6-3, 6-3), Caroline Christman (6-1, 6-3), Bella Johnson (6-0, 6-0) and Evie Wesney (6-0, 6-3) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Christman/Johnson (9-7) and Keri McFeeley/Trinity Edwards (8-2) won in doubles.
Ella Perez (6-4, 6-3) and Claudia Brewer (7-5, 6-2) won in singles for the Tigers.
Southwest improved to 6-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference, while Ragsdale dropped to 0-6 and 0-5.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE — High Point Christian fell 8-1 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls tennis Thursday at Forsyth Country Day. The Cougars moved to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Caldwell edged Wesleyan Christian 5-4 in PTAC girls tennis Thursday at Wesleyan.
Addison Morgan (6-2, 4-6, 11-9), Gracie Cates (6-2, 6-0) and Sophie Mueller (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Trojans (0-4 overall, 0-2 conference). Kyla Denton/Kendall Bullins (9-7) won in doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CUYAHOGA VALLEY CHRISTIAN
MECHANICSBURG, Penn. — Wesleyan Christian defeated Cuyahoga Valley Christian 2-0 in boys soccer Thursday at Messiah University.
Mac Mills and Maddox Wheeler scored for the Trojans (10-0), while Isaiah McCarthy had an assist. Jayden DiFoggio got the win in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat NC Leadership Academy 6-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Thursday at NCLA.
Patrick Duggan had two goals and an assist for the Villains (2-6 overall, 1-0 conference). Tyler Sturgill, Will Valente and Leo Blacutt each had a goal and an assist. Arop Chom also had a goal. Asael Guzman made two saves in goal.
LEDFORD, ATKINS
WALLBURG — Ledford topped Atkins 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Ledford.
Deivi Guevara had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (3-2-2). Kevin Palacios and Valention Ontiveros each scored a goal, while Alonzo Colina had an assist. Ayden Callahan made six saves in goal.
RAGSDALE, REAGAN
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale edged Reagan 1-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Ragsdale.
McCade Moody scored a goal off an assist by Anthony Blancas for the Tigers (6-1-2).
HPU SPORTS
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BALTIMORE, Md. — Fain Buete booted a penalty kick into the left side of the net in the 60th minute and the High Point University women’s soccer team defeated host Maryland-Baltimore County 1-0 on Thursday.
Buete took the kick after Lilly Neubauer was pulled down in the box while attacking the net. HPU improved to 2-2-3 while UMBC fell to 2-5.
“We’ve had a lot of chances this season and it’s good to just get it in the back of the net,” Buete said. “I know we’ve worked really hard in practice to finish the goals, so I’m really happy with the result.”
Panther keeper Ellyn Casto stopped five shots in registering her third shutout of the season. HPU outshot the Retrievers 24-6.
HPU returns to action on Sunday at Old Dominion.