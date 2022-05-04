WALLBURG – Fourth-seeded Oak Grove defeated top-seeded Ledford 4-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament at Ledford.
Gage Doss had two hits and two RBIs to key the Grizzlies (10-8), who led 2-0 in the second and added single runs in the fifth and seventh. Ethan Yarborough added two hits, including a double and an RBI, while Brayden Bowman had a double and an RBI.
Jared Lindholm got the pitching win, striking out eight while limiting the Panthers to one hit and four walks in four innings. Yarborough picked up the save with three shutout innings, striking out three.
Lucas Glover took the loss, striking out eight while giving up six hits and a walk in five innings. Wilmer Martinez doubled while Walker Bethune had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers (18-3). Angel Pichardo added a hit.
The Grizzlies will face second-seeded North Davidson in the tournament championship tonight at 6 p.m. at Ledford.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped Greensboro Day 6-1 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Oak View Baptist Church. The Cougars improved to 21-8 overall and 9-0 in the conference – clinching the PTAC championship. Jake Dunlap went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead HPCA. Mack Johnson also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Trace Aufderhar added a double. Tony Lopez picked up his seventh win on the mound.
BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
SW GUILFORD, W. FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford, seeded No. 16, beat 17th-seeded West Forsyth 13-8 on Tuesday at Southwest in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys lacrosse playoffs.
The Cowboys advanced to face top-seeded Hough in the second round Friday at Hough.
BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, THOMAS JEFFERSON
KERNERSVILLE – Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness topped fifth-seeded Thomas Jefferson 5-1 on Tuesday at Fourth of July Park in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys tennis playoffs.
Joshua Hanflink (6-2, 1-6, 10-6), Timothy Hackman (6-1, 6-3), Evan Sturgill (6-4, 6-1), Grant Wilson (6-2, 6-0) and Connor Whalen (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) won in singles for the Villains (14-1).
Bishop will host ninth-seeded East Wilkes in the third round Monday.
BOYS GOLF
1A MIDWEST REGIONAL
SALISBURY – Bishop McGuinness finished second and clinched a berth in the state championship during Tuesday’s NCHSAA 1A Midwest boys golf regional at Corbin Hills Golf Course.
South Stanly won with a 331 team followed by Bishop with a 364 and Bradford Prep 395. South Stanly’s Dustin Hurley was medalist with a 4-over 76.
William Grissom shot an 87 to lead the Villains, while Ted Williams added a 90, Riggs Handy had a 91 and Sam Sherrill had a 96.
BASKETBALL
BISHOP’S McALHANY PICKED FOR EAST-WEST GAME
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness’ Dawson McAlhany has been selected for this summer’s NCCA East-West All-Star boys basketball game.
The association released its rosters for the boys and girls games Tuesday.
McAlhany becomes the sixth Bishop athlete and second boys basketball player selected for the event. Aaron Toomey played in the boys basketball game in 2010.
The East-West All-Star games, which, dating back to 1949, have featured recently graduated seniors from across the state, will be July 11-13.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Greensboro Day 1-1 (4-2 in PKs) in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field. The Wildcats – keyed by two stops by Anna Beth Merritt in penalty kicks – improved to 7-6 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
LEDFORD, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG – Ledford shut out Winston-Salem Christian 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Ledford. Sarah Ledbetter – who scored twice in the opening five minutes – had three goals to lead the Panthers (10-6-3). Julissa Alvarez, Jasey Terry and Abby Lane each had a goal, while Makenzie Knight and Maddie Callahan each had an assist.
Callahan made two saves in goal.
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 8-0 against visiting Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday. The Cougars moved to 4-10 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 2-1 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Grimsley. Lindsey Swift scored for the Cowgirls (11-9 overall, 5-6 conference).
BOYS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 9-0 against Greensboro Day in PTAC boys tennis Tuesday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
The Wildcats moved to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
TRACK
MID-STATE 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford took second in the boys team total to highlight Tuesday’s Mid-State 3A Conference championship at Dudley.
Dudley posted 161 points to win the boys team scores, ahead of Southern with 136. High Point Central finished eighth with five points. Dudley also won the girls team scores with 208 points, while Southern was seventh with 10. Winning events for the Storm were: Nick Blackson (boys 110 hurdles), Nicholas Epps (boys 800), James Squires (boys shot put) and Jayden Diggs (boys pole vault). Curt Ervin finished fifth in the boys 100 to highlight Central.
SOFTBALL
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Third-seeded Oak Grove fell 6-4 against second-seeded North Davidson on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament at Central Davidson. Chloe Watkins had three hits for the Grizzlies (13-8-1), while Shae Grainger added two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Lexi Weisner also had two hits, and Carly White and Allie Johnston each had a double and an RBI.
Mary Peyton Hodge struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, while Alissa Russ struck out three in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Fourth-seeded Ledford lost 5-0 against top-seeded Central Davidson on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament at Central.
Averee Atkins had the lone hit for the Panthers (12-10). Ivye Francis struck out five in six innings pitched.
S. GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford defeated visiting High Point Central 18-0 in two innings Tuesday in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament.
Ashlyn Pegram had a double, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Storm. Misenhiemer and Kenly Brown, who tripled, each added a hit and two RBIs. Pegram got the pitching win, striking out six in two innings.
Southern improved to 12-7 while the Bison dropped to 5-11.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian defeated Piedmont Classical 21-8 in three innings Monday in softball at Wesleyan.
Chandler Deese had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to lead the Trojans (2-14). MacKenzie Smith added a triple and three RBIs, while Kristin Barnes also had a hit and three RBIs.
Ella Joyce and Allison Cheek each had a double and two RBIs.