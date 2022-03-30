WALLBURG — Oak Grove edged rival Ledford 5-3 in eight innings Tuesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball at Ledford.
Lexi Weisner had two hits — including a triple — and an RBI for the Grizzlies (4-4-1 overall, 2-1 conference), who scored twice in the first, once in the third and twice in the eighth. Jordan Swaim added a hit and an RBI, while Shae Grainger, Alissa Russ and Chloe Watkins each doubled.
Sophie Conger had four hits — including a double and a home run — and an RBI while Grace Henry had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers (6-3, 0-3), who also had two runs in the first and one in the third. Averee Atkins hit a solo home run, while Sophie Wheat had a double.
Oak Grove’s Shae Grainger got the win in relief, striking out 10, while Ledford’s Ivye Francis took the loss, striking out six.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 11-0 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls moved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — East Davidson beat South Davidson 4-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at South Davidson.
Maddie Bussard had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI for the Golden Eagles. Leslie Rowe, who doubled, and Alyssa Staley, who tripled, each added two hits. Kirsten Hedrick had two RBIs while Nikki Beal had one.
Hedrick got the complete-game win in the circle for East, which improved to 4-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Wheatmore lost 15-0 in five innings against Providence Grove in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Wheatmore. The Warriors dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale beat Western Guilford 18-2 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Western. The Tigers improved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
BASEBALL
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY — Ledford raced past Montgomery Central 13-0 in five innings Tuesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball at Montgomery Central.
Angel Pichardo had three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (9-0 overall, 3-0 conference), who keyed the rout with a nine-run second inning. Walker Bethune added three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs, while Bailey Smith chipped in two hits and two RBIs.
Bethune got the complete-game victory on the mound, striking out eight while allowing two hits and four walks.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — Oak Grove rolled past rival North Davidson 12-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Brennan Hord got the mound win for the Grizzlies (6-2 overall, 3-0 conference).
TW ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
EDEN — TW Andrews lost 14-0 against Morehead in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Morehead. The Red Raiders dipped to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
HIGH POINT — High Point Central fell 16-2 against Rockingham County in five innings Tuesday in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball at Central.
The Bison, who had four hits, dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped Southeast Guilford 7-4 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southwest.
Hartigan won the win on the mound for the Cowboys, who improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian defeated Calvary Day 5-4 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Calvary. The Cougars, who led 5-1 through four innings, improved to 9-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — Bethany Charter beat Bishop McGuinness 8-3 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Tuesday at Bishop.
The Villains, who led 1-0 in the second and maintained that advantage until the Wolves scored five in the fifth, moved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson crushed North Rowan 16-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at East.
Caleb Snovak and Justin Skipper pitched for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 5-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Grimsley beat Ragdale 11-1 in five innings Tuesday in Metro 4A Conference baseball at Grimsley.
The Tigers, who fell behind 4-0 through three innings, dropped to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
GOLF
AT ROLLING HILLS COUNTRY CLUB
MONROE — Metrolina Christian beat High Point Christian 147-158 in a nonconference boys golf match Tuesday at Rolling Hills Country Club.
Carter Medlin and Ryan Tuttle each shot 39 to lead the Cougars, while Cam Malboeuf and Jared Waterer each had a 40.
Metrolina’s Landon Morse shot a 3-under 33 to earn medalist.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness topped High Point Central 19-1 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference girls lacrosse Tuesday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
Kate Dennen had four goals and five assists for the Villains. Ella Suire had two goals and two assists while Avery Wheeler added one goal.
Danielle Buccini, Alyssa Harris, Marian Waterman, Sarah Pulliam, Caroline Duggan, Brantley Stewart, Rose Lopez, Kiersten Varner, Ashlynn Showers, Gloria Culler and Caroline Gregory each had one goal.
Grace Kohl made two saves in goal.
Bishop improved to 6-4 overall and 3-0 in the conference, while the Bison moved to 1-6 and 0-2.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 11-7 against Northwest Guilford in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Northwest. The Cowboys dipped to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. In the girls match, Northwest won 20-2. The Cowgirls dropped to 4-8 and 0-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defeated Southeast Guilford 7-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Peyton Flynn had a goal and two assists to lead the Cowgirls (7-3 overall, 2-1 conference), who led 3-0 at halftime.
Maddie Vaughn, Lindsey Swift, Kory Lloyd, Bella Tkatch, Gurnoor Grewal and Kate Church each had one goal, while Kaitlyn Wykoff, Rachel Dee and Paige Gowdy each had one assist.
HP CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN
CARY — High Point Christian fell 2-1 against Cary Christian in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Cary Christian.
The Cougars dipped to 2-6 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, METROLINA CHRISTIAN
INDIAN TRAIL — Wesleyan Christian lost 6-1 against Metrolina Christian in girls soccer Tuesday at Metrolina.
The Trojans dropped to 3-5.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale beat Grimsley 3-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer at Grimsley.
Kyli Switalski scored two goals to lead the Tigers (7-2 overall, 2-1 conference).
Caroline Mott also had a goal, while Riley Jones and McKenzie Akbari each had an assist.
Peyton Cornelison made nine saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, MOUNT TABOR
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 7-2 against Mount Tabor nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Southwest.
Grant Prevatt won 6-4, 6-4 in singles for the Cowboys (4-7), while Prevatt teamed with Jack Perko to win 8-6 in doubles.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NORTH DAVIE
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian shut out North Davie 3-0 in middle school girls soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Kyla Denton had two goals while Cait Borden had one for the Trojans (9-1). Borden and Ava Peele each had an assist. Lily Barrow, Lucy Gonzalez and Peele split time in the goal.