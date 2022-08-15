HIGH POINT — High Point University sophomore Grady Newton of Wallburg captured the 98th Carolinas Open last week in dramatic fashion at Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro.
The tournament featured a field of the best amateurs and PGA Club professionals in North and South Carolina.
After an opening 1-over-par 72, Newton recorded seven birdies and an eagle in his second round to fire a tournament-best 9-under 63 in a second round that spanned both Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather delays.
Despite making bogey on his first two holes of the final round, Newton made birdies on three of his final seven holes in regulation to force a playoff with Preston Cole, a professional at Quail Hollow Club and former collegiate player at Furman. Newton won the playoff on the first hole with an eagle on the par-5 18th to claim the title.
Newton hopes to carry the momentum into the Panthers’ upcoming season, which begins on Sept. 11 at Squire Creek Golf Club in Choudrant, Louisiana.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
CHARLOTTE — Defending champion High Point University was chosen as the favorite in the Big South women’s coaches preseason cross-country poll, the conference announced Monday.
The Panthers were a near unanimous selection as they received nine of the 10 first-place votes and 99 of a possible 100 total points to claim the top spot for the fifth consecutive season. Radford, last year’s runner-up, received the remaining first-place vote and 87 points to finish second in the poll, while Charleston Southern was third with 77 points. Campbell finished fourth with 64 points — just ahead of UNC Asheville, which placed fifth with 63 points.
USC Upstate claimed sixth-place with 43 points, followed by Gardner-Webb with 38 points and Winthrop with 33, and Presbyterian College with 10th.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
CHARLOTTE — The High Point University men's cross country team was picked to finish second in the Big South Preseason Coaches' Poll, the conference office announced Monday.
The Panthers received one first-place vote and 87 total points behind Charleston Southern's eight first-place votes and 98 total points. Campbell, who was picked fifth, was the only other team to receive a first-place vote.
UNC Asheville placed third in the voting with 76 points, while Radford claimed fourth in the poll with 68 points.
Campbell followed in fifth place with 61 points and received the remaining first-place vote, with USC Upstate in sixth at 56 points. Winthrop garnered seventh-place with 37 points, followed by Longwood (eighth, 32 points). Gardner-Webb (ninth, 21 points) and Presbyterian College (10th, 14 points) round out the preseason rankings.
MEN’S SOCCER
HIGH POINT — Alex Abril took a pass from Tony Pineda and scored the match’s only goal in the 41st minute as the High Point University men’s soccer team won its first preseason contest 1-0 over UNC WIlmington on Saturday at Vert Stadium.
The match featured an unusual format, playing three 30-minute periods with eight-minute breaks in between each.
The Panthers kept the Seahawks in check except for two shots off the crossbar in the 20th minute.
"It was a very good first preseason game for us, “ HPU coach Zach Haines said.. “The guys worked hard, pressed well, and stuck together from start to finish. . .They're a good team and I'm glad we had the opportunity to challenge ourselves against them."
The Panthers continue preseason play today at Duke and return home for their final exhibition match Saturday against Mars Hill.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CONWAY — The HPU women’s soccer team lost to Coastal Carolina 2-1 in preseason play Saturday at Coastal. It was the only exhibition game for the Panthers, who open the regular season Thursday at Marshall.
Bri Davis scored the lone goal for HPU on an assist from Axelle Touzeau in the 79th minute to force a 1-1 tie. Julia Ziegenfuss scored what proved to be the game winner for the Chanticleers in the 86th minute.
Both of Coastal’s goals were on set pieces. The Chanticleers edged High Point in total shots 14-13 but the Panthers found the advantage in corner kicks 8-7.