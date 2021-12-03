TRIAD — Four area soccer players have been named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state teams.
Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Andersen was selected in the private schools division, as were Ledford’s Carlos Contreras in the public 3A, and Southwest Guilford’s Keaton Lane and Trace Rogers in the public 4A.
Three dozen area players and three area coaches were also selected to the association’s all-region teams.
All-region honorees from the area are:
Private Region 2 — High Point Christian’s Franklin Cox and Jackson Davis; Wesleyan Christian’s Andersen, Patrick Hissim, Trevor Howard, Riley Parks and Macoy Strawn; Westchester Country Day’s Bo Brigman and Max Van Dessel
Public 1A Region 10 — Bishop McGuinness’ Michael Herzberger; NC Leadership Academy’s Zach Donath, Anakin Leister, Cade Shoemaker, Scott Stanley and David Truhe
Public 2A Region 8 — Trinity’s Brenden Jenkins and Moises Ventura; Wheatmore’s Jagur Williams
Public 3A Region 7 — High Point Central’s Adam Louya, Benny Hernandez, Luis Angel and Slade Howell; Ledford’s Adrian Luna, Bryson Sims, Camden Way, Contreras, Jose Ontiveros and Parker Cheek; Oak Grove’s Aron Disher, Bryson Murray and Luke Long
Public 4A Region 7 — Ragsdale’s Ethan Lam and Gabe Wagner; Southwest Guilford’s Tyler Asbury, Brandon Hill, Lane and Rogers
Public 4A Region 8 — Glenn’s Aldo Gonzalez
Regional coaches of the year — Public 1A Region 10: NC Leadership Academy’s Craig Shoemaker; Public 3A Region 7: Ledford’s John Blake; Public 4A Region 7: Southwest Guilford’s Corbin Waller.
BASKETBALL THOMASVILLE, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN — Thomasville fell 88-78 against Walkertown in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Walkertown.
It was the first game for the Bulldogs, who led 20-14 after one quarter but trailed 41-36.
WRESTLING TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER — Trinity defeated Southwestern Randolph 45-31 in wrestling Thursday at Southwestern Randolph.
Winning for the Bulldogs were Seth Strickland, Bryson Brown, Jason Green, Brayden Hall, Spencer May, Chris Grubb, Levi Dennis, David Makupson, Charles Schaefor, Gavin Hardister and Colby Peel.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated High Point Christian 39-31 in middle school boys B-team basketball Thursday at Westchester.
Kent Woodward scored 16 points to lead the Cougars, while Brenner Russell also had five points.
High Point Christian won the boys A-team game 57-41 and won the girls game 32-10.
WESTCHESTER CD, SALISBURY ACADEMY
SALISBURY — Westchester Country Day’s B team defeated Salisbury 22-12 in middle school boys basketball Wednesday at Salisbury Academy.
The Wildcats were led by Joseph Brinson and Coleman Schwartz.
Salisbury Academy won the boys A-team game 55-39 and the girls game 27-9. The Westchester girls were keyed by Martha-Anne Johrendt.
CORRECTION
Two Wheatmore girls basketball players were misidentified in a story about the Wheatmore-Central Davidson game in Thursday’s edition of the Enterprise.
Kennedy Routh should have been Kynnedi Routh and Briana Hall should have been Brianna Hill.