TRIAD – Over 20 area teams will start their spring playoffs this week.
The NCISAA – featuring Westchester Country Day, High Point Christian and Wesleyan Christian – will begin play today in baseball, girls soccer, boys tennis and soccer. Play will continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday and into next week.
The NCHSAA – comprising the 13 remaining coverage-area teams – starts baseball and softball today. Those games will continue Friday, followed by two games next week, the regional round May 24-28 and finals June 3-4.
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
2A West – No. 2 Westchester Country Day (14-4) received a first-round bye, will play No. 7 Davidson Day or Hickory Christian in the second round Thursday
3A – No. 3 High Point Christian (22-8) received two byes, will play in the quarterfinals Saturday
4A – No. 2 Wesleyan Christian (17-5) received two byes, will play in the quarterfinals Saturday
GIRLS SOCCER
TODAY, FIRST ROUND
2A West – Westminster Catawba (2-12) at No. 3 Westchester Country Day (7-7)
3A – High Point Christian (5-1) at Grace Christian of Raleigh (7-8)
4A – Wesleyan Christian (5-10) at Cary Academy (6-7)
BOYS TENNIS
TODAY, FIRST ROUND
Division I – Wake Christian (0-17) at Wesleyan Christian (5-6)
THURSDAY, SECOND ROUND
Division II – High Point Christian (1-2) at No. 8 Cary Christian (4-8)
Division III – Greenfield (11-2) at No. 8 Westchester Country Day (5-7)
SOFTBALL
4A – TODAY, FIRST ROUND
No. 5 Charlotte Country Day (8-8) at Wesleyan Christian (2-14)
3A – FRIDAY, FIRST ROUND
No. 8 SouthLake Christian (4-7) at No. 1 High Point Christian (12-6-1)
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
BASEBALL
TODAY, FIRST ROUND
1A West – No. 22 NC Leadership Academy (10-9) at No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (14-5)
2A West – No. 19 Trinity (17-9) at No. 14 McMichael (17-6); No. 23 Forbush (16-10) at No. 10 East Davidson (17-7)
3A West – No. 18 Northwest Cabarrus (14-8) at No. 15 Oak Grove (11-8); No. 31 Hibriten (11-13) at No. 2 Ledford (18-3)
4A West – No. 17 Southwest Guilford (19-8) at No. 16 Hopewell (21-6); No. 28 Ragsdale (14-10) at No. 5 Alexander Central (21-4)
SOFTBALL
TODAY, FIRST ROUND
2A West – No. 30 East Davidson (13-9) at No. 3 East Rutherford (18-4); No. 31 Wheatmore (8-12) at No. 2 West Stanly (21-4)
3A West – No. 17 East Rowan (15-8) at No. 16 Ledford (12-10); No. 24 Southern Guilford (12-8) at No. 9 Parkwood (9-12); No. 20 North Gaston (13-10) at No. 13 Oak Grove (13-8-1)
No. 4 West – No. 27 Southwest Guilford (14-9) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (19-5)
LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
TRIAD – Bishop McGuinness’ boys, seeded No. 2 in the 1A/2A/3A West, will host seventh-seeded Pine Lake Prep in the third round tonight while the girls, seeded seventh in the open division, will visit second-seeded RJ Reynolds at Bolton Park.
In the 4A boys bracket, Southwest Guilford fell 20-2 against top-seeded Hough in the second round Friday. The Cowboys finished the season with a 13-8 overall record.
BOYS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
CARY – Bishop McGuinness’ Luca Pestana and Timothy Hackman teamed to win the NCHSAA 1A boys individual state championship Friday and Saturday at the Cary Tennis Center.
Pestana/Hackman won their opening matches Friday against Voyager Academy’s Marcus Roman/Will Baker 6-1, 6-1 and Villains teammates Josh Hanflink/Evan Sturgill 6-3, 6-1.
Hanflink/Sturgill had won their opening match against Riverside-Martin’s Alex Garcia/Krishiv Paten 6-2, 6-0.
Pestana/Hackman finished off their title run Saturday by beating Uwharrie Charter’s Joseph Phetmixay/Drew Auman 6-1, 6-4 to capture the state championship.