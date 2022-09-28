WELCOME – Ledford swept rival North Davidson 26-24, 25-13, 31-29 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at North.
Khyra Barber had 13 kills and a block for the Panthers. Lily Peele had 10 kills, six digs and two aces. Sanna Simpson had six aces and eight digs, while. Jayda Stone had 35 digs and Kensie Price had 34 assists and six digs.
Ledford improved to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove beat Central Davidson 25-12, 25-11, 25-22 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 12 kills and three blocks for the Grizzlies (8-7 overall, 5-0 MPC). Bella Grieser added nine kills. Savannah Tiller had 19 digs while Tatum Tesh had 29 assists. Georgia Barnett and Kadence Arnold each had two blocks.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-21, 25-8 to improve to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Morgan Williams had six kills and eight assists. Sydnee High had five kills and two blocks. Riley Rausch had nine assists, while Chloe Smith had 14 digs and Kalin Favreau had two blocks.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Carver 25-5, 25-2, 25-2 and 25-0, 25-5, 25-4 in a pair of Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball matches Tuesday at Bishop.
Rosie Petrovich had five kills and six aces in the first match. Allie Purgason had two kills and a block; Emma Briody had eight aces and two assists; Jeanna Hauk had six assists and two digs; and Chrisbel Alcantara had six aces.
Grace Strader had three kills and three aces in the second match. Petrovich had three kills while Hannah Reeves had two. Regan Haverstock had 10 aces and seven assists, Olivia Henn had five aces, and Hauk had six assists.
The Villains improved to 14-4 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated Forsyth Country Day 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.
Sophie Braetzkus had nine kills and six aces for the Cougars (8-11 overall, 4-1 conference). Kinslee Britton added 15 assists while Lauren Boyles had 11 digs.
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – High Point Central topped Eastern Guilford 12-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Eastern.
The Bison improved to 9-7 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Western Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Western.
The Cowgirls moved to 6-9 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day lost 25-9, 25-16, 25-7 against Caldwell in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Caldwell.
Brooklyn Vogler had four kills to highlight the Wildcats (5-6 overall, 1-3 conference).
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 4-9 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Trinity lost 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 against powerhouse Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph.
Karrington Batten had eight kills and two aces for the Bulldogs (10-7 overall, 2-6 conference). Natalie Franko and Madison Burgiss each had two blocks. Faith Powell and Ella Johnson each had nine digs. Burgiss also had seven digs and seven assists.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Wheatmore fell 27-29, 26-24, 25-11, 25-18 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Tuesday at Randleman.
The Warriors dropped to 6-9 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER CD, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day fell 8-1 against Caldwell in PTAC girls tennis Tuesday at Caldwell.
Helen Clodfelter won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Wildcats.
BISHOP, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness edged host RJ Reynolds 5-4 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday.
Winning for the Villains were: No. 1 Izzy Ross (6-1, 3-6, 10-2), No. 2 Nina Holton (6-1, 6-0) and No. 3 Adelaide Jernigan (6-2, 7-5) in singles, and No. 1 Ross/Holton (8-3) and No. 2 Jernigan/Sarah Pulliam (8-0) in doubles.
Bishop improved to 11-1 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian edged Forsyth Country Day 1-0 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Cougars improved to 5-9 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – High Point Central defeated Eastern Guilford 6-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Eastern.
The Bison improved to 6-7-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford won 7-2 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Western.
The Cowboys improved to 9-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
NCLA, BETHANY COMMUNITY
SUMMERFIELD – NC Leadership beat host Bethany Community 3-2 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Tuesday.
Zach Donath scored two goals for the Falcons (10-2-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Cade Shoemaker had one goal while Donovan Smith had an assist. Will Bovender made three saves in goal.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 3-2 against Page in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 8-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – Southern Guilford lost 5-0 against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Northeast.
The Storm moved to 1-8-1 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Several area high school football games will be played tonight instead of Friday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian. Among area games being played tonight:
• Andrews at North Forsyth, 7
• High Point Central at Northeast Guilford, 7
• Southwest Guilford at Northern Guilford, 7:30
• Ravenscroft at High Point Christian, 7:30
• Central Davidson at Ledford, 7:30
• Southeast Guilford at Ragsdale, 7:30
• Thomasville at West Davidson, 7:30
• Providence Grove at Trinity, 7
• Wheatmore at Randleman, 7:30
