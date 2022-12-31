WALLBURG — Ledford defeated Davie County 46-37 for the girls championship Thursday in the Ledford bracket of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament.
Tournament MVP Aaliyah Townes scored 14 to lead the Panthers. Sarah Ledbteer added nine and Aramy Grier had eight.
Davie County edged Ledford 50-46 for the boys title.
In the third place games, Trinity’s boys cruised past Uwharrie Charter 74-28 while Lexington’s girls topped Trinity 60-54.
In other Thursday action: Lexington’s boys edged Wheatmore 60-57; Wheatmore’s girls topped East Davidson 54-31; East Davidson’s boys defeated West Davidson 60-46 and Uwharrie Charter’s girls downed West, 57-35
AT PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Thomasville stopped Asheboro 72-56 for the boys championship Thursday in the Providence Grove bracket of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament.
Southwestern Randolph edged Randelman 48-47 for the girls title.
BISHOP, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
CHEROKEE — Asheville Christians boys defeated BIshop McGuinness 80-61 in the Holiday on the Hardwood championship game on Thursday.
Jamison Grave scored 21 and Nicolas Graves added 10 for the Villains, who led 20-18 after one quarter. Asheville Christian led 35-29 at halftime and 60-41 going into the fourth quarter.