WALLBURG – Ledford edged Central Davidson 3-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Ledford.
Maggie Eccard had two goals and an assist for the Panthers (6-5-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Sarah Ledbetter added a goal and two assists. Maddie Callahan made six saves in goal.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, THOMASVILLE
HIGH POINT – High Point Central and Thomasville played to a scoreless tie in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field. The Bison moved to 1-8-2 while the Bulldogs are 1-6-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness defeated Carver 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday at Carver.
Justine Grimsley scored three goals to lead the Villains (9-3 overall, 2-0 conference). Morgan Aho added a goal and two assists, while Anna Krawczyk scored two goals. Mikayla Ebel and Ashley Hawley each had a goal and an assist.
Nadia Slanker had a goal, and Anna Aufrance, Laney Heafner and Alyssa Dixon-Velez each had an assist. Hannah Reeves made one save in goal.
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY
MATTHEWS – High Point Christian crushed host Covenant Day 14-0 in five innings Monday in nonconference softball.
Laci Jarrell had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (11-1). Maci Burkhart also doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, while Hailey Allred had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Lexi Hall and Lauren Sexton each added two hits and an RBI. Paisley Dixon earned the complete-game win, striking out five.
BOYS GOLF
AT ASHEBORO MUNICIPAL
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove took first while Ledford was third in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Asheboro Municipal.
The Grizzlies – led by medalist Aidan Wilson – shot a 155, followed by second-place North Davidson with a 181. Ledford followed with a 182 in the six-team event.
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
MOUNT AIRY – Bishop McGuinness swept Millennium Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Monday at Cross Creek Country Club.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen, Chase Wiedwald and Tyler Sturgill won in singles for the Villains (7-4 overall, 2-0 conference). Hackman/Evan Sturgill, Hanflink/Wiedwald and Whalen/Tyler Sturgill won in doubles.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WEST STOKES/FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness rolled past West Stokes 16-3 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Monday at Bishop.
Tanner Cave scored four goals to lead the Villains (7-4 overall, 6-0 conference). Miles Fuehler added three goals and two assists, while Matthew Cetrone had a goal and four assists and Ward Bennett had two goals to highlight the offense.
In the girls match against host Forsyth Country Day, Bishop won 8-7 to improve to 7-3. Kate Dennen had five goals to lead the Villains, followed by Ella Suire with two goals and an assist and Kiersten Varner with a goal and two assists. Grace Khol had seven saves.
TRACK
AT ADERHOLDT TRACK
HIGH POINT – Bishop McGuinness swept the boys and girls team scores in Monday’s five-team track meet at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Aderholdt Track.
Bishop’s girls totaled 83 points, followed by Cornerstone Charter with 42, while the boys had 93 points, trailed by Cornerstone with 91.
Winning events for the Villains were: Grace Harriman (girls shot put, 30-0; discus, 105-4), Mary Rashford (girls 100, 13.36), Ethan Connor (boys 100, 11.70), Mary Grace Lipscomb (girls 1600, 6:44.31), Arrington Culbertson (boys 1600, 5:10.00), Nina Holton (girls 400, 1:11.79), David Armstrong (boys 400, 54.53), Nick Arnold (boys 300, 45.85) and Charlie Wolschon (boys 200, 24.00), as well as the girls 4x800 (11:15.50), boys 4x800 (9:20.81), girls 4x200 (2:01.73), boys 4x200 (1:37.29), girls 4x100 (57.38), boys 4x100 (47.34) and girls 4x400 (5:00.81) relays.