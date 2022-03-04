WALLBURG — Ledford scored the first four runs of the game and defeated Uwharrie Charter 4-3 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Ledford.
Angel Pichardo homered in a two-hit performance while Bailey Smith also had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers (1-0), who led 4-0 through three innings. Wilmar Martinez chipped in two hits, including a double.
Walker Bethune was the winning pitcher, striking out eight while allowing one run on two hits and four walks in five innings. Bryce England picked up the save with a one-hit, one-walk, one-strikeout seventh inning.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, DURHAM ACADEMY
DURHAM — Wesleyan Christian beat Durham Academy 5-1 in baseball Thursday at Durham Academy.
Nick Leonard had a home run and two RBIs for the Trojans (2-0), who scored the final four runs of the game over the last three innings. Phillip Griffen added a double and an RBI, while Christian Walker and Mason Russell each had a hit and two RBIs. Ethan Gravely also had two hits.
Grayson McDonald got the win on the mound, striking out 10 in five innings. McDonald and Mason Russell combined to allow no hits.
TRINITY, ASHEBORO
TRINITY — Trinity beat Asheboro 5-2 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Trinity.
Landon Mowery had two hits and a run for the Bulldogs (1-1), while Siler Parrish had a hit, a run and an RBI. Jake Little chipped in three walks and a run, and Landen Mosley had a sacrifice fly and an RBI.
Cade Hill got the complete-game win on the mound, striking out seven while walking none.
BOYS GOLF AT BLAIR PARK
HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated Ledford 166-187 in nonconference boys golf Thursday at Blair Park.
Davis DeLille shot a 38 to lead the Bison, followed by Hunter Busick with a 40, Ian White with a 42 and Riley Johnson with a 46.
Adam Spangle shot a 40 for the Panthers, while Ryder Cecil had a 47, Tanner Walters had a 49 and Jake Bethune had a 51.
LACROSSE SW GUILFORD, N. DAVIDSON
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rolled past North Davidson 22-8 in nonconference boys lacrosse Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 1-1.
In the girls match, North Davidson won 14-7. The Cowgirls dropped to 0-2.
SOFTBALL LEDFORD, NW GUILFORD
WALLBURG — Ledford topped Northwest Guilford 8-4 in nonconference softball Thursday at Ledford.
Averee Atkins went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers (1-0), while Sophie Conger was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Grace Henry picked up the win in the circle.
SW GUILFORD, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN — Southwest Guilford fell 14-4 in five innings against McMichael in nonconference softball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls, who scored once in the first and three times in the fifth, dipped to 0-2.
WHEATMORE, W. GUILFORD
TRINITY — Wheatmore crushed Western Guilford 20-0 in nonconference softball Thursday at Wheatmore.
Lindsey Hart had two hits and three RBIs while Maddie Nichols hit a grand slam to lead the Warriors (2-0). Savannah Heiney had a hit and three RBIs, and Hannah Barber had a hit and two RBIs to highlight the offense.
Carmen Turgeon pitched a perfect game in the circle, striking out five.
GIRLS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, DURHAM ACADEMY
DURHAM — Wesleyan Christian defeated Durham Academy 2-1 in girls soccer Thursday at Durham Academy.
Madison Casteen scored both goals for the Trojans (1-1), who led 1-0 at halftime. Emma Rutledge had an assist.
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat Providence Grove 4-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who led 2-0 at halftime, improved to 1-1.
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford lost 4-0 against West Davidson in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Ledford.
The Panthers dipped to 1-1.
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Wheatmore shut out Asheboro 4-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Asheboro.
Ellie Garrison scored two goals to lead the Warriors (2-0), who led 3-0 at halftime. Kara Comer added a goal and an assist, while Natalie Bowman had a goal and Summer Bowman had an assist.
Victoria Lowe made three saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, DURHAM ACADEMY
DURHAM — Wesleyan Christian lost 9-0 against Durham Academy in boys tennis Thursday at Durham Academy.
The Trojans moved to 1-1.
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford defeated West Davidson 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Ledford.
Josh Gross, Cooper Reich, Brennen Norton and Zane Stowe won in singles for the Panthers (1-1), while Rafal Kostraba/Logan Thoma, Gross/Norton and Reich/Stowe won in doubles.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, BETHANY COMMUNITY
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian edged Bethany Community School 3-2 in girls soccer Thursday at Wesleyan.
Ava Peele, Olivia Barnwell and Kyla Denton each scored for the Trojans (2-0). Peele added two assists, while Barnwell had one.
JV BASEBALL HITOMS JV CLASSIC
THOMASVILLE — Four area teams will participate in HiToms JV Classic today at Finch Field.
Bishop McGuinness will face East Davidson at 10 a.m., followed by High Point Christian against Carson at 12:30 p.m., and Ledford versus Randleman at 3 p.m.