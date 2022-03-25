FRANKLINVILLE – Ledford defeated Providence Grove 15-0 in five innings Thursday in nonconference baseball at Providence Grove. The Panthers improved to 7-0 overall.
SW GUILFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 13-7 against Uwharrie Charter in nonconference baseball Thursday at Southwest. The Cowboys dipped to 8-1 overall.
TRINITY, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE – Trinity defeated Glenn 12-6 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Glenn. The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall while the Bobcats dropped to 3-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 3-0 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southwest. The Cowgirls dropped to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day fell 2-1 against Greensboro Day in PTAC girls soccer Thursday at Greensboro Day. The Wildcats dipped to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Ragsdale beat Southeast Guilford 5-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southeast Guilford. Kyli Switalski had three goals and two assists to lead the Tigers (6-2 overall, 1-1 conference), who led 2-0 at halftime. Charlotte Whitt added a goal and an assist, while Izzy Gudino had a goal and McKenzie Akbari had an assist. Peyton Cornelison made six saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rolled past rival High Point Central 19-0 in nonconference softball Thursday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 7-4 while the Bison dropped to 1-4.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Christian cruised past Calvary Day 14-0 in four innings Thursday in PTAC softball Thursday at Calvary Day. Lexi Hall doubled, homered and three RBIs while Lauren Sexton had two doubles and two RBIs for the Cougars, who totaled nine hits. Maci Burkhart, who doubled, and Sarah Carter each had a hit and an RBI. Lexi Hall got the complete-game win, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four.
TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN – McMichael defeated TW Andrews in a doubleheader, 20-0 and 22-0, on Thursday in Mid-State 2A Conference softball at McMichael. The Red Raiders dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford swept Western Guilford 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Thursday at Southwest. Trung Nguyen, Parker Perry, Davis Abernethy, Jack Perko and Ryan Salerno won in singles for the Cowboys (4-4 overall, 3-4 conference), who won a singles match and a doubles match by forfeit. Tim Vo/Mason Drabik and Grant Prevatt/Brian Le won in doubles.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Greensboro Day defeated Westchester Country Day 9-0 in PTAC boys tennis Thursday at Greensboro Day. The Wildcats dipped to 0-3.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 9-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Thursday at Page. The Tigers dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT COLONIAL CC
THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore won Thursday’s Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys golf match hosted by Trinity at Colonial Country Club.
The Warriors posted a team score of 153, followed by Providence Grove (172), Trinity (191), Randleman (214), Southwestern Randolph (215), and Uwharrie Charter (229).
Providence Grove’s Brandon Davis was medalist with a 37.
TRACK
AT ADERHOLT TRACK
HIGH POINT – Area athletes tallied 31 top-three finishes – including 12 wins – to highlight Thursday’s meet hosted by High Point Christian at Aderholt Track. Caldwell won the girls team total with 113 points, followed by Greensboro Day (100), Grace Christian (99), Calvary Day (77), Westchester Country Day (55), Wesleyan Christian (50), HPCA (37) and Hickory Grove (19). Hickory Grove won the boys team total with 116 points, trailed by Grace Christian (107), Calvary Day (95), HPCA (92), Westchester (73), Wesleyan (56) and Greensboro Day (41). Winning events for Westchester, which had 12 top-three finishes, were: Ben Bublitz, Cruz Hesling, Connor Apple, Eleanor Clark, the boys 4x200 and boys 4x400 relays. Winning events for HPCA, which had 12 top-three finishes, were: Isaiah Sanders and the girls 4x200 relay. Winning events for Wesleyan, which had seven top-three finishes, were: Donovan Calhoun, Roberto DeCataldo, Abbie Merhoff and Charlotte Chambers.
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore won both the girls and boys team scores during Thursday’s meet against Southwestern Randolph and Eastern Randolph at Wheatmore. Wheatmore tallied 89 points to win the girls scores, followed by Southwestern Randolph (30) and Eastern Randolph (14). Wheatmore also had 76.50 in the boys scores, trailed by Southwestern Randolph (36.50) and Eastern Randolph (34). Winning events for the Wheatmore girls were: Rinnah Edwards, Madeline Work, Kaitlyn Miller, Allison Hill, Kennedy Strickland and Rylee Reidling, plus the girls 4x200, girls 4x100 and girls 4x400 relays. Winning events for the Wheatmore boys were: Zach Hazelwood, boys 3200, Michael Anglin, and Micah Poe, as well as the boys 4x200 and boys 4x400 relays.
LACROSSE
SW GUILFORD, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE – Southwest Guilford shut out Glenn 18-0 in nonconference boys lacrosse Thursday at Glenn. The Cowboys improved to 6-3 while the Bobcats fell to 0-9.
In the girls match, Southwest won 17-5 to improve to 4-6. Glenn dipped to 1-10-1.
HP CENTRAL, N. DAVIDSON
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 22-1 against North Davidson in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont girls lacrosse Thursday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
The Bison moved to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.