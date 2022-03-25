FRANKLINVILLE – Ledford defeated Providence Grove 15-0 in five innings Thursday in nonconference baseball at Providence Grove.
The Panthers improved to 7-0 overall.
SW GUILFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 13-7 against Uwharrie Charter in nonconference baseball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowboys dipped to 8-1 overall.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON – Bishop McGuinness topped South Davidson 13-0 in five innings Thursday in nonconference baseball at South Davidson.
Joe Criscuolo had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs while Tommy Mattox had two doubles to lead the Villains (6-1). Ryan Porter added a hit and two RBIs. Mattox struck out seven in four innings on the mound.
TRINITY, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE – Trinity defeated Glenn 12-6 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Glenn.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall while the Bobcats dropped to 3-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
OAK GROVE, FORSYTH HE
BERMUDA RUN – Oak Grove edged Forsyth Home Educators 5-4 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Truist Sports Park.
Haley Long scored three goals to lead the Grizzlies (2-4). Kendall Keith and Gracie West each added one goal. Trista Charles made four saves in goal.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 3-0 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls dropped to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day fell 2-1 against Greensboro Day in PTAC girls soccer Thursday at Greensboro Day.
The Wildcats dipped to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Ragsdale beat Southeast Guilford 5-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southeast Guilford.
Kyli Switalski had three goals and two assists to lead the Tigers (6-2 overall, 1-1 conference), who led 2-0 at halftime. Charlotte Whitt added a goal and an assist, while Izzy Gudino had a goal and McKenzie Akbari had an assist.
Peyton Cornelison made six saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rolled past rival High Point Central 19-0 in nonconference softball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls improved to 7-4 while the Bison dropped to 1-4.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Christian cruised past Calvary Day 14-0 in four innings Thursday in PTAC softball Thursday at Calvary Day.
Lexi Hall doubled, homered and three RBIs while Lauren Sexton had two doubles and two RBIs for the Cougars, who totaled nine hits. Maci Burkhart, who doubled, and Sarah Carter each had a hit and an RBI.
Lexi Hall got the complete-game win, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four.
TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN – McMichael defeated TW Andrews in a doubleheader, 20-0 and 22-0, on Thursday in Mid-State 2A Conference softball at McMichael.
The Red Raiders dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – East Forsyth topped Glenn 8-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Thursday at East Forsyth.
Mary Morini had a double and an RBI while Erika Clinard had a double and a run for the Ladycats (4-5 overall, 3-3 conference). Amyya Brown also had a hit. Clinard took the pitching loss, striking out eight in six innings.
BOYS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford swept Western Guilford 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Thursday at Southwest.
Trung Nguyen, Parker Perry, Davis Abernethy, Jack Perko and Ryan Salerno won in singles for the Cowboys (4-4 overall, 3-4 conference), who won a singles match and a doubles match by forfeit. Tim Vo/Mason Drabik and Grant Prevatt/Brian Le won in doubles.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Greensboro Day defeated Westchester Country Day 9-0 in PTAC boys tennis Thursday at Greensboro Day.
The Wildcats dipped to 0-3.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness topped Oak Grove 9-0 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Fourth of July Park.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Grant Wilson, Connor Whalen and Karsten Whalen won in singles for the Villains. Hanflink/Sturgill and Hackman/Wilson and Hayden Connor/Chase Wieldwald won in doubles.
Bishop improved to 9-1 while Oak Grove dipped to 2-6.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 9-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Thursday at Page.
The Tigers dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT COLONIAL CC
THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore won Thursday’s Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys golf match hosted by Trinity at Colonial Country Club.
The Warriors posted a team score of 153, followed by Providence Grove (172), Trinity (191), Randleman (214), Southwestern Randolph (215), and Uwharrie Charter (229).
Providence Grove’s Brandon Davis was medalist with a 37.
TRACK
AT ADERHOLT TRACK
HIGH POINT – Area athletes tallied 31 top-three finishes – including 12 wins – to highlight Thursday’s meet hosted by High Point Christian at Aderholt Track.
Caldwell won the girls team total with 113 points, followed by Greensboro Day (100), Grace Christian (99), Calvary Day (77), Westchester Country Day (55), Wesleyan Christian (50), HPCA (37) and Hickory Grove (19).
Hickory Grove won the boys team total with 116 points, trailed by Grace Christian (107), Calvary Day (95), HPCA (92), Westchester (73), Wesleyan (56) and Greensboro Day (41).
Winning events for Westchester, which had 12 top-three finishes, were: Ben Bublitz (boys 400, 55.60), Cruz Hesling (boys 1600, 4:37.86), Connor Apple (boys pole vault, 12-00), Eleanor Clark (girls 300 hurdles, 58.24) and the boys 4x200 (1:37.02) and boys 4x400 (4:01.38) relays.
Winning events for HPCA, which had 12 top-three finishes, were: Isaiah Sanders (boys 100, 11.38) and the girls 4x200 relay (1:00.78).
Winning events for Wesleyan, which had seven top-three finishes, were: Donovan Calhoun (boys 200, 22.63), Roberto DeCataldo (boys discus, 102-04), Abbie Merhoff (girls shot put, 29-02.00) and Charlotte Chambers (girls discus, 71-05).
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore won both the girls and boys team scores during Thursday’s meet against Southwestern Randolph and Eastern Randolph at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore tallied 89 points to win the girls scores, followed by Southwestern Randolph (30) and Eastern Randolph (14). Wheatmore also had 76.50 in the boys scores, trailed by Southwestern Randolph (36.50) and Eastern Randolph (34).
Winning events for the Wheatmore girls were: Rinnah Edwards (girls 100 hurdles, 24.30; girls 300 hurdles, 1:04.50), Madeline Work (girls 100 dash, 14.40; girls 200, 30.40), Kaitlyn Miller (girls 400, 1:12.70), Allison Hill (girls 800, 3:21.30), Kennedy Strickland (girls long jump, 17-09.00) and Rylee Reidling (girls discus, 88-10.50; girls shot put, 27-11.00), plus the girls 4x200 (2:07.50), girls 4x100 (58.20), girls 4x100 (48.70), girls 4x400 (5:39.10) relays.
Winning events for the Wheatmore boys were: Zach Hazelwood (boys 1600, 5:15.00; boys 800 2:25.50; boys 3200, 11:36.00), Michael Anglin (boys discus, 98-04.50) and Micah Poe (boys shot put, 35-06.00), as well as the boys 4x200 (1:53.80), and boys 4x400 (4:25.40) relays.
LACROSSE
SW GUILFORD, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE – Southwest Guilford shut out Glenn 18-0 in nonconference boys lacrosse Thursday at Glenn.
The Cowboys improved to 6-3 while the Bobcats fell to 0-9.
In the girls match, Southwest won 17-5 to improve to 4-6. Glenn dipped to 1-10-1.
HP CENTRAL, N. DAVIDSON
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 22-1 against North Davidson in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont girls lacrosse Thursday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
The Bison moved to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GREENSBORO DAY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness surged ahead in the second half to beat Greensboro Day 18-15 in nonconference girls lacrosse Thursday at Bishop.
Ella Suire had 10 goals and two assists while Kate Dennen had seven goals and eight assists to lead the Villains (3-4), who were tied 7-7 at halftime. Grace Kohl added four goals, Kiersten Varner had a goal and two assists, and Gloria Culler had two assists.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF
AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD
HIGH POINT – Calvary Day topped Westchester Country Day 191-208 in middle school boys golf Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
Counting scores for the Wildcats were: Brooks Covington (48), Coleman Schwartz (52), Joseph Brinson (53) and Ben Covington (55).