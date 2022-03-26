WALLBURG – High Point Christian homered in the seventh inning to tie the game and again in the eighth to beat Montour 9-8 in nonconference softball Friday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Hailey Allred had two home runs – including the game winner – while Lila Allred had a double and the game-tying home run. Hailey Allred finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Lila Allred had three hits.
Lexi Hall tripled and drove in three, and Laci Jarrell had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Mary Douglas Hayworth also had three hits as the Cougars (8-1) tallied 13 hits for the game and scored the final six runs.
Hall got the win in the circle, striking out six in eight innings.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central fell 18-16 against host Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Friday.
The Bison moved to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
TW ANDREWS, WEST STOKES
KING – TW Andrews lost 15-0 against West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference softball Friday at West Stokes.
The Red Raiders dipped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore fell 17-2 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at Uwharrie Charter.
Savannah Heiney had a two-run double at the plate while Carmen Turgeon struck out three in the circle to highlight the Warriors (4-5 overall, 1-4 conference).
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE – Salisbury defeated East Davidson 6-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who trailed 6-1 through three innings, dipped to 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG – Ledford lost 6-3 against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Ledford.
Averee Atkins had a home run and two RBIs while Sophie Conger also homered and drove in one for the Panthers (6-2 overall, 0-2 conference), who trailed 3-0 in the first but pulled 3-2 in the fourth. Grace Henry took the loss in three innings pitched.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – North Davidson beat Oak Grove 11-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at North.
Jordan Swaim had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (3-4-1 overall, 1-1 conference), who scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Chloe Watkins added two hits while Alissa Russ had an RBI.
Russ took the loss in the circle, striking out five in four innings pitched.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON – South Davidson topped Thomasville 22-5 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at South Davidson.
The Bulldogs dipped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY – Randleman defeated Trinity 18-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
BASEBALL
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – High Point Central topped Northeast Guilford 6-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Northeast.
Alex Cook went 2 for 4 hitting with a double and two RBIs plus struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings pitching for the Bison. Robert Hays added two doubles and three RBIs. Savion Harris closed out the win on the mound with a strikeout.
Central improved to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian rolled past Caldwell 14-0 in six innings Friday in PTAC baseball at Caldwell.
Dylan Story went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a two-run home run and three runs for the Cougars (7-5 overall, 2-0 conference), who broke free with nine runs in the sixth. Will Hodge had a grand slam, Mack Johnson had a two-run home run and Trace Aufderhar homered as well.
Sam Sapp was also 2 for 2 with a double and a home run, while Jake Dunlap had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Noah Hill also had two hits, including a double. Tony Lopez pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit while striking out seven. Sapp and King pitched in relief.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
SWANNANOA – Wesleyan Christian raced by Asheville Christian 14-2 in six innings Friday in baseball at Asheville Christian.
Grant Aycock went 5 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Trojans. Grayson McDonald added three hits and four RBIs, while Phillip Griffen had three hits and two RBIs. Will Papciak and Hudson Lance each added three hits and an RBI to highlight a 22-hit outburst.
Sam Cozart got the win on the mound, striking out six in four innings. Mason Russell added two solid innings.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness cruised past Carver 27-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Friday at Bishop.
The Villains improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR – Wheatmore defeated Eastern Randolph 11-1 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at ER.
Rob Hales, Sam Green and Jake Parks each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Warriors (4-5 overall, 2-4 conference). Payton Mooney also had two hits and an RBI while Cam Hinson added two hits and Rylan Smith chipped in a double.
Mason Rich, Caleb Coggins and Josh Collins each had a hit and an RBI.
Parker Kines got the pitching win, striking out seven while allowing six hits and two walks over six innings.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 3-2 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Northern.
The Cowboys dropped to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – East Davidson topped Providence Grove 7-2 in nonconference baseball Friday at Providence Grove.
The Golden Eagles, who scored seven straight runs over the middle innings, improved to 4-5 overall.
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – West Forsyth shut out Glenn 9-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Friday at Glenn.
The Bobcats dipped to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated Central Davidson 11-7 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Friday at Ledford.
The Panthers, who led 10-5 through four innings, improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove beat Asheboro 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Friday at Asheboro.
The Grizzlies, who scored four in the third and two in the fifth to lead 6-1, improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped Southeast Guilford 5-2 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Ragsdale.
Bradford, Cole Moebius, Trajan Louis and Owen Robinson each had a hit and an RBI to lead the Tigers (5-4 overall, 4-2 conference). Chase Miller and Julian Abreu Gomez added a hit apiece.
Garrett Crum got the win on the mound, striking out 10 while allowing five hits and two walks in six innings. Louis added a one-hit seventh to seal the win.
S. GUILFORD, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Southern Guilford fell 6-2 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Atkins.
The Storm moved to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Trinity topped Uwharrie Charter 16-11 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 conference.
LACROSSE
SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Southwest Guilford shut out rival Ragsdale 26-0 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Friday at Ragsdale.
The Cowboys improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 0-6 both overall and in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARY ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Cary Academy 13-4 in nonconference boys lacrosse Friday at Bishop.
Matthew Cetrone had five goals and three assists to lead the Villains (7-3). Tanner Cave added four goals, Frankie Cetrone had two goals and two assists, and Myles Payne had two goals and an assist.
In the girls match, Bishop won 14-8 to improve to 4-4. Kate Dennen had five goals and four assists, Ella Suire had five goals and one assist, Kiersten Varner had two goals and two assists, and Addison Vitola had two goals and an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHRIST SCHOOL
ARDEN – Wesleyan Christian defeated Christ School 6-3 in boys tennis Friday at Christ School.
Duncan Bell (6-2, 6-2), John Wagner (6-1, 6-2), Luke Rudolph (6-3, 6-4) and Ben McCain (6-2, 6-0) won in singles for the Trojans (4-5). Logan Prillaman/Bell (9-8) and Rudolph/McCain (8-6) won in doubles.