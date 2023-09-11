HPCA logo (for web)

RALEIGH – High Point Christian edged Ravenscroft 10-7 in nonconference football Friday at Ravenscroft.

David Greene booted a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars (4-0) the lead after Tyler Eley completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Devore in the second quarter that tied the score.