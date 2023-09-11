RALEIGH – High Point Christian edged Ravenscroft 10-7 in nonconference football Friday at Ravenscroft.
David Greene booted a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars (4-0) the lead after Tyler Eley completed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Devore in the second quarter that tied the score.
Devore finished with four catches for 43 yards receiving and 15 carries for 68 yards rushing. Jabari Johnson added six rushes for 43 yards.
On defense, Josh Smith had eight tackles, including two sacks, while Mack Johnson and Micah Russell each had seven tackles. Johnson had two sacks and Russell had one. Nolan Flemming also chipped in six tackles, including a sack.
OAK GROVE, NORTH FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM – Oak Grove rolled past North Forsyth 37-6 in nonconference football Friday at North Forsyth.
Karson Williams ran 21 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies (3-1). Jyden Barnes added 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Jake Smith had three catches for 73 yards.
Aiden Daugherty added three field goals.
On defense, Kyle Wagner had seven tackles, followed by Lathan Pruitt, Deity Deablo and Bradley Byrd each had six. Wagner finished with three sacks, while Byrd had an interception.
THOMASVILLE, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Thomasville shut out Smith 33-0 in nonconference football Friday at Smith. The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 overall.
CROSS-COUNTRY
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
KERNERSVILLE – East Davidson’s girls and Oak Grove’s boys each posted a top-20 team finish in the second highest division to highlight the Friday Night Lights cross-country festival Friday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Cuthbertson’s girls (77) and Marvin Ridge’s boys (151) won the championship division; Charlotte Latin’s girls (113) and Mount Tabor’s boys (179) won the invitational division; and North Iredell’s girls (61) and West Stokes’ boys (132) won the open division.
East’s girls, positing three top-50 finishes, totaled 417 points – good for 15th in the invitational division. Oak Grove was 31st with 783. Oak Grove’s boys, with two top-100 finishes, had 529 points – taking 20th in the invitational division. East, which also had two top-100 finishes, was 34th with 803.
Bishop McGuinness was fifth in the girls open division with 156 points and eighth in the boys open division with 270 points. Also in the boys open division, Southwest Guilford (364) was 15th, Ledford (543) was 22nd and Wesleyan Christian (735) was 29th.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood was the area’s lone runner in the championship division, finishing 141st in the boys race in 17:53.60.
Finishing in the top 50 of the invitational division were: East’s Fatima Cepeda (girls – 29th, 21:04.5), Avery Tysinger (girls – 41st, 21:33.0) and Erin Gardner (girls – 48th, 21:40.7); and Oak Grove’s Aiden Edwards (boys – 34th, 17:24.3).
Finishing in the top 25 of the open division were: Wesleyan Christian’s Bailey Larue (girls – fifth, 21:41.6); Southwest Guilford’s Faith Thomas (girls – sixth, 21:43.3) and Faneal Tsegay (boys – sixth, 17:15.1); Bishop McGuinness’ Claire Sullivan (girls – eighth, 22:09.0); and Ledford’s Sawyer Dobbins (boys – 21st, 18:46.7).
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian swept Forsyth Country Day 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 in PTAC volleyball Friday at Forsyth Country Day.
Cameron Martin had nine kills while Maddie Henning and Sophie Braetzkus each had seven for the Cougars (7-8 overall, 2-0 conference). Martin and Lauren Boyles each had six aces, while Kinslee Britton had five digs and Martin added four. Britton also had 23 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, DELAWARE CO. CHRISTIAN
MECHANICSBURG, Penn. – Wesleyan Christian tied Delaware County Christian 1-1 in boys soccer Saturday at Messiah University.
Sean Jacobs scored a goal off an assist by Mac Mills for the Trojans (10-0-1). Jaden DiFoggio was in goal for Wesleyan.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day topped Statesville Christian 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Westchester.
Coleman Schwartz, Kaya Camdere and Harriss Covington each scored for the WIldcats (5-1). Will Rives dishes two assists, while Covington had one. Nolan Patterson made seven saves in goal.
AUTO RACING
MOSACK PREVAILS IN ARCA RACE
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack scored his first victory in a stock-car race when he prevailed in a 150-mile ARCA race Friday at Kansas Speedway.
Making the last of six ARCA starts this year for Joe Gibbs Racing, the 24-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, dominated the 100-lap race around the 1.5-mile oval. He led twice for a race-high 64 laps and lapped all but one driver – second-place Carson Kvapil – before crossing the stripe with a 3.202-second margin of victory.
It was his 19th ARCA start. He also dominated a race at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year before losing in overtime.