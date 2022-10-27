TRIAD — A dozen games — including five at home — make up the final week’s slate of high school football games.
Key games including High Point Central at Southern Guilford as the Storm look to make the playoffs; Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford as the Cowboys look to disrupt the Vikings’ title hopes and strengthen their own playoff hopes
Ledford at North Davidson as the teams jockey near the top of the conference; Central Davidson at Oak Grove as the Grizzlies aim to close out the conference title a couple of teams hot on their heels; and Lexington at Thomasville as the Bulldogs look to seal key playoff positioning.
Here’s the full schedule of games:
TONIGHT’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
High Point Central at Southern Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford
Rabun Gap at High Point Christian, 6
Christ the King at Bishop McGuinness, 7
East Davidson at West Davidson
Ledford at North Davidson
Central Davidson at Oak Grove
Western Guilford at Ragsdale
Southwestern Randolph at Trinity
Wheatmore at Providence Grove
- All starting times at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY’S GAME
GIRLS TENNIS INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS START TODAY
TRIAD — Five area qualifiers will compete this weekend in the NCHSAA girls tennis individual championships.
Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan will play singles while Izzy Ross/Nina Holton will play doubles in the 1A. Trinity’s Autumn Gentry will play in 2A singles, Ledford’s Kayleigh Batchek/Abby Dunbar will play in 3A doubles, and Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb will play in 4A singles.
The 1A championship will be at Cary Tennis Park, while the 2A will be at Tin Park in Holly Springs, the 3A at Burlington Tennis Center, and the 4A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh. The 1A brackets will be three rounds, while 2A, 3A and 4A will be four rounds.
Play is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. today and conclude Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
HIGH POINT — Andrews fell 4-0 against McMichael in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Red Raiders concluded their regular season at 2-11-1 overall and 2-9-1 in the conference.
LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford beat rival North Davidson 3-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Adrian Luna scored all three goals for the Panthers (14-5-3 overall, 8-1-1 conference). Cooper Reich (two saves) and Ayden Callahan shared time in goal.
THOMASVILLE, SOUTH DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville rolled past South Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-14-2 overall and 4-7-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Trinity defeated Eastern Randolph 5-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Eastern Randolph.
Brendan Jenkins had three goals and one assist for the Bulldogs (15-3-2 overall, 10-0-2 conference). Moises Ventura scored two goals, while Riley Foster, Grayson Earls and Andrew Cox each had one assist.
HPC HALL OF FAME
HIGH POINT — High Point Central is currently accepting nominations for its athletics hall of fame. Forms are available online at hpcbisonathletics.com or by reaching out to athletic director Mike Cook at cookm2@gcsnc.com.
The inductees will be honored during a banquet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church as well during the basketball games against Southern Guilford on Friday, Feb. 10.