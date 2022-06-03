LEXINGTON — The High Point Hushpuppies rolled past the Lexington Flying Pigs 13-2 in the Old North State League opener for both teams Thursday at Holt-Moffitt Field.
Matt Martinez went 2 for 3 and hit a grand slam in the first inning to lead the Hushpuppies.
HITOMS TAME MUSTANGS
MARTINSVILLE — The HiToms defeated the Martinsville Mustangs 8-2 in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday at Martinsville.
Anthony Hausner had two hits and three RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (4-0), which led 6-0 through one inning and 7-0 through three. Bo Rusher, who doubled, and Justin Johnson each added two hits and two RBIs.
Ethan Snyder got the win in two innings of relief, striking out three while allowing just one hit and one walk.
POST 87 TOPS GC TITANS
GREENSBORO — The Post 87 HiToms beat the host GC Titans 13-0 in five innings Thursday in nonconference American Legion baseball.
Dylan Story went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead High Point (4-0). Tanner Royals also went 2 for 2 with two RBIs at the plate.
Bryson King got the win on the mound, striking out five while scattering three hits over four innings.