MILTON — Silver Hill Racing owner Maurice Hull of High Point sped to the Masters Class victory in the Trans Am TA2 Series race Saturday at Virginia International Raceway.
Hull finished 14th overall in the 101.37-mile race that was 31 laps on a 3.27-mile road course that is about four miles from a farm Hull owns near Semora, North Carolina.
Hull teammate Connor Zilisch wrecked in the seventh lap and finished 34th.
High Point University graduate Connor Mosack started from the pole and crossed the finish line second but was dropped to 17th in the finishing order as a penalty for what officials said was avoidable contact with a car that he was trying to lap while leading. Mosack was passed for the lead with four laps remaining.
HPU SPORTS
SOCCER
High Point University’s soccer teams battled to draws in road matches on Saturday.
The women’s squad rallied and tied Charleston Southern 2-2, while the men battled Presbyterian to a scoreless tie.
HPU wiped out an early two-goal deficit in the women’s game. A Buccaneer own goal put HPU on the board in the 22nd minute, and Bri Davis tallied the tying goal off a pass from Axelle Touseau in the 37th minute. It was Davis’ third goal of the season.
The Panthers (3-8-2, 2-2-1 Big South) play at Winthrop on Wednesday..
In the men’s game at Presbyterian’s Martin Field in Clinton. South Carolina, Noah Holmes and Holland Rula both missed set piece attempts on HPU’s two shots in the first half and Holmes and Aidan Abril missed wide in the second half.
The men’s team (4-3-4 and 2-0-2) travels to Campbell on Wednesday for a rematch of last year’s league title game that was won by the Camels.
VOLLEYBALL
Campbell defeated visiting High Point University in a five-set thriller Saturday in Buies Creek and took sole possession of first place in Big South volleyball standings.
The Panthers won the first set 25-23. Campbell prevailed in the next two, 25-15 and 25-23. HPU extended the match by prevailing in the fourth 25-19, and the Camels won 15-13 in the deciding fifth inside Gore Arena.
HPU rallied to tie the fifth set at 13-13, but the Camels closed out the match with two kills. Campbell improved to 10-8 and 6-0 in the league while HPU dropped to 12-8, 5-1.
Sydney Palazzolo led the Panthers with 20 kills while Maria MIggins and Dylan Maberry had 13 each. Ally Van Eekeren had 42 assists and Jenny Wessling had 27 digs.
A day earlier, HPU swept Radford 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 in Radford, Virginia.
Gabrielle Idlebird led the Panthers with 13 kills and five blocks. Van Eekeren had 31 assists and Wessling had 20 digs.