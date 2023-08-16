CHARLOTTE — For the eighth straight time, High Point University’s volleyball team is the favorite in the Big South coaches preseason poll, the conference announced Wednesday.
In addition, Panthers outside hitter Dylan Mayberry was chosen Preseason Player of the Year.
High Point, under sixth-year head coach Ryan Meek, received six of eight first place votes and 62 points. HPU went 14-2 last season in the league last season as it was regular-season co-champion with Campbell, which has left the conference. HPU won the conference tournament.
Winthrop and Charleston Southern each received a first-place vote as they finished second and third, respectfully. Winthrop collected 55 points while Charleston Southern garnered 44. Radford was fourth, followed by Gardner-Webb, USC Upstate, Presbyterian and UNC Asheville.
Mayberry is just the second back-to-back Preseason Player of the Year honoree in Big South history. Last season, the 2021 Player of the Year played 32 matches and 111 sets, totaled 350 kills (second on the team and fifth in the Big South), averaged 3.15 kills per set and finished with 3.47 points per set. She is the only Panther on the Preseason All-Conference team.
PREP SPORTS
HIGH POINT — High Point Central won the final three sets to rally past rival T.W. Andrews 3-2 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Central.
The Bison, led by player of the match Ari Pinkston, improved to 1-0 while the Red Raiders dipped to 0-1.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RAVENSCROFT
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian fell 35-22, 30-28, 28-26 against Ravenscroft in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Ravenscroft. It was the first match of the season for the Trojans.
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Triad Math & Science 25-6, 25-6, 25-13 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at TMSA.
Allie Purgason and Morgan Aho each had five assists to lead the Villains (1-0 overall, 1-0 conference). Laney Heafner had eight aces and two digs, while Rosie Petrovitch had four digs. Susanna Drake chipped in 11 assists.
TYRO — Oak Grove defeated West Davidson 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at West.
Emma Sechrist had 14 kills while Ciara Major had 10 for the Grizzlies (1-1). Tatum Tesh added 35 assists, while Olivia Dixon had 23 digs, Kyleigh Rains had 15 digs and Savannah Tiller had 14 digs. Georgia Barnett had three blocks while Major had two.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-13, 25-12. Kate Bertchi had four kills to lead the Grizzlies (2-0), followed by Kalin Favreau and Madison Vines with three each. Chloe Smith had eight digs, while Hollis Fitzgerald had six. Fitzgerald had six assists, and Favreau had three blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Bishop McGuinness defeated host Reagan 6-3 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday.
Nina Holton (6-2, 6-4), Adelaide Jernigan (5-7, 6-2, 10-5), Sarah Pulliam (6-1, 3-6, 10-7), Winters Lily (6-4, 6-4), Caroline Duggan (7-6 (7-4), 6-4) and Sarah Briody (6-2, 6-2) won in singles for the Villains in their first match of the season.
BOYS SOCCER
RAGSDALE, BISHOP McGUINNESS
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale shut out Bishop McGuinness 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale. It was the first match of the season for both teams. Asael Guzman made four saves in goal for the Villains.