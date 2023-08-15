CHARLOTTE – High Point University was chosen to repeat as Big South men’s soccer champions, and two Panthers swept the Offensive and Defensive Preseason Player awards in voting by the league’s head coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.
HPU, which returns seven starters from a club that went 11-5-5 and defeated North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year, received seven of eight first-place votes and finished with 62 points.
Gardner-Webb ranked next with 51 points as it edged USC Upstate by a point for second. Presbyterian was fourth with 35 points. Longwood received the other first-place vote and slotted fifth with 25 points. UNC Asheville was sixth, Winthrop seventh and Radford eighth.
Panthers forward Noah Holmes, who netted 11 goals as the only double-digit goal scorer in the conference last season, was voted the Offensive Preseason Player. Finn McRobb, a three-time all-conference selection who helped the Panthers hold league foes to four goals in eight matches, took preseason Defensive Player honors.
Holmes, McRobb and Panthers midfielder Jefferson Amaya and Aidan Abril were voted to the Preseason All-Conference team.
PREP SPORTS
SOCCER
TRINITY, E. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Moises Ventura scored the lone goal of the match as Trinity defeated East Davidson 1-0 in both teams’ boys soccer season opener Monday at Brown Middle School.
Caden Pugh had the assist for the Bulldogs.
SW RANDOLPH, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Southwestern Randolph blanked Thomasville 5-0 as both teams opened the season with a nonconference contest at Thomasville on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
THOMASVILLE, TRINITY
TRINITY – Trinity swept Thomasville in a season-opening nonconference match at Trinity. Set scores were 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.
Karrington Batten had nine kills and seven aces to lead Trinity. Kaitlyn McCoy added seven kills, while Sarabeth Johnson, Natalie Franko and Avery Moffitt each had five. Moffitt also had six aces, and Serena Dilldine had 15 assists.
OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Randleman defeated Oak Grove 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 as the teams opened the season with a nonconference match at Randleman.
Leading the Grizzlies in kills were: Emma Sechrist with 13 kills and Ciara Major with 12; Olivia Dixon with 30 digs, Savannah Tiller with 15 and Kyleigh Rains with 13; Georgia Barnett with 11 blocks; and Tatum Tesh with 33 assists.
EAST DAVIDSON, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore swept East Davidson 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 in a season-opening monconference match Monday at Wheatmore.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM – Southwest Guilford well 8-1 against Mount Tabor in nonconference girls tennis Monday in Winston-Salem.
Caroline Church and Elena Perko won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles for the Cowgirls (0-1.)