HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball head coach G.G. Smith has announced the addition of Linc Darner to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Most recently, Darner spent the 2021-22 season as an associate head coach at Ball State University, where he helped the Cardinals to a Mid-America Conference Tournament appearance. Two players garnered all-conference honors, while Payton Sparks was named the league’s freshman of the year.
Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Darner was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay from 2015-20. In that time, Darner posted a 92-80 (53%) overall record while going 51-39 (57%) in the Horizon League. The Phoenix qualified for the Horizon League Tournament three out of the five seasons under Darner’s lead, including a tournament championship in 2016 that qualified the team for the NCAA Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — High Point University defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 in nonconference volleyball as part of the Fairfield Invitational at Fairfield University.
Sydney Palazzolo led HPU (5-3) with 17 kills while Dylan Maberry had 16.. Ally Van Eekeren dished out 40 of the Panthers’ 50 assists. Jenny Wessling scooped 28 digs and Palzzolo had 22.
PREP SPORTS VOLLEYBALL HPCA, GHS
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian topped Greensboro Home School 20-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at HPCA.
MJ Henning had 13 kills for the Cougars (4-8). Kinslee Britton added 16 assists and 15 digs.
TW ANDREWS, WEST STOKES
HIGH POINT — TW Andrews fell 25-11, 25-5, 25-3 against West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders moved to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH — High Point Central lost 25-17, 25-21, 25-13 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Rockingham County.
The Bison dipped to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford defeated Southeast Guilford 3-1 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southeast. The Cowgirls improved to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept Cornerstone Charter 25-18, 26-24, 25-15 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Bishop.
Chrisbel Alcantara had 14 kills, five digs and four aces for the Villains (6-4 overall, 3-0 conference). Finley Miller added five kills and two blocks, while Olivia Moreau had four kills and three digs. Jeanna Hauk contributed 23 assists, 16 digs, three kills and six aces, and Karstin Workman had four blocks and three kills.
In the JV match, Bishop won 25-12, 25-20 to improve to 5-3 and 3-0.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — East Davidson beat Salisbury 25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Salisbury.
Lyndsay Reid had 27 kills and 27 digs for the Golden Eagles (9-2 overall, 3-0 conference). Emma Anderson added 11 kills and 16 digs, while Kara Mahan had seven kills, eight digs and 24 assists, and Kaitlyn Wallace had six kills, nine digs and 19 assists.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM — RJ Reynolds defeated Glenn 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Reynolds.
The Ladycats moved to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 against Grimlsey in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dropped to 4-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford swept Smith 3-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southern.
The Storm improved to 4-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville lost 25-7, 25-8, 25-8 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity fell 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 1-3 conference). Sarabeth Johnson had eight kills and four aces, while Natalie Franko had for blocks. Faith Powell had 12 digs, Ella Johnson had 10 digs and Madison Burgiss had 24 assists.
BOYS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CANNON
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian defeated Cannon 7-5 on Thursday to open the Ravenscroft boys soccer tournament.
The Trojans improved to 8-1 and will continue action through tonight’s final games.
WHEATMORE, S. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Wheatmore crushed South Davidson 10-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Wheatmore.
Cooper Phillips had two goals for the Warriors (5-0-2). Riley Queen, Luke Beasley, Christian Hunt, Hayden Hemming, Nick Galloway, Jaxson Hatcher, Henry Santos and Collin Burgess each scored a goal, while Ryan Baynard, Anakin Leister, Carter Queen, Burgess, Hatcher and Jayden Martin each had an assist. Galloway made five saves in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY — Bishop McGuinness edged Oak Grove 3-2 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Oak Grove.
Ethan Connor had a goal and an assist for the Villains (5-3-1). Mahol Chom and Patrick Dugg each had one goal. Asael Guzman (four saves) and West Graham (three saves) combined for the win in goal.
Aiden Daugherty and Aron Disher each scored for the Grizzlies (2-6-1). Oliver Lee had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made five saves in goal.
E. DAVIDSON, TRINITY
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson topped Trinity 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-2-1 while the Bulldogs dipped to 5-3.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn defeated host Parkland 4-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday.
Alexander Sotelo, Alessandro Mendoza-Ortiz and Angelo Bacho scored for the Bobcats (4-2-2 overall, 1-0 conference), while Andres Cruz Arellanes added an assist. Alexiz Memije made five saves in goal.
THOMASVILLE, E. RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Thomasville lost 5-2 against Eastern Randolph in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-5-1 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped rival Ragsdale 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Thursday at Southwest.
Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-0), Lauren Harris (7-5, 2-6, 10-5), Anna McGinnis (6-1, 6-2), Rachael Dee (2-6, 6-3, 10-7), Betsy Chen (6-1, 6-0) and Jada Speight (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Speight/Caroline Church (8-1) and Riley Robinson/Nicole Blue (8-3) won in doubles.
Ella Perez and Cameryn Wright won 8-6 in doubles for the Tigers.
Southwest improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference, while Ragsdale dropped to 0-7 and 0-6.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Oak Grove lost 6-3 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Thursday at North.
Haley Long (6-2, 6-3) and Shae Grainger (6-2, 1-6, 10-5) won in singles for the Grizzlies (1-5 overall, 0-2 conference) and teamed to win 8-4 in doubles.
CROSS-COUNTRY AT FISHER RIVER PARK
DOBSON — Area runners posted five top-20 finishes — including a win in the boys race — to highlight Thursday’s meet at Fisher River Park.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 18 minutes, 5.71 seconds, ahead of High Point Christian’s Cole Johnson in second place in 18:19.08.
In the girls race, Forsyth Home Educators’ Sami Portman won in 21:54.85. Placing in the top 20 were HPCA’s Morgan Hartman (12th, 25:39.52) and Wheatmore’s Olivia Hildreth (13th, 25:46.21) and Kaitlyn Miller (20th, 27:14.41).
Oak Hill was first among the eight-team boys field with 41 points. Wheatmore was sixth with 145 points. Forsyth Home Educators won the girls team total with 47 points. HPCA was sixth in the seven-team field with 122 points.