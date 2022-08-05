HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s golf coach Todd Eckstein announced the addition of three golfers — one graduate transfer and two freshmen — to the Panthers roster for the 2022-23 season.

The graduate transfer is Alan Smith from Big South foe Charleston Southern, which won the league’s 2022 championship. The freshmen are a pair of South Carolinians — Burch Harrison of A.C. Flora High in Columbia and Thomas Davis III of Darlington and Trinity Collegiate School.

