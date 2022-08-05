HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s golf coach Todd Eckstein announced the addition of three golfers — one graduate transfer and two freshmen — to the Panthers roster for the 2022-23 season.
The graduate transfer is Alan Smith from Big South foe Charleston Southern, which won the league’s 2022 championship. The freshmen are a pair of South Carolinians — Burch Harrison of A.C. Flora High in Columbia and Thomas Davis III of Darlington and Trinity Collegiate School.
“Alan’s experience as someone who improved throughout his career will provide a great example to our younger players,” Eckstein said. “Burch and Thomas are exactly the kind of men I want as part of our program, both in their potential on the golf course and as teammates.”
In helping the Buccaneers win the Big South title, Smith won all-conference honorable mention honors.
Harrison ended his junior career ranked ninth by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association. He helped A.C. Flora win three state championships and this year won a regional championship and finished fifth individually in the state tournament.
Davis is rated No. 98 in the latest SCJCA rankings.
Crouch takes third in Junior Olympics
GREENSBORO — Cameron Crouch took third place in the 8-under boys shot put during the AAU Junior Olympics this week at Truist Stadium.
Crouch, competing unattached, finished with a mark of 28-07.75 — a distance only bettered by first-place Zion Lancaster of Ohio Heat (31-00.75) and Gregory Yeldell Jr. of West Texas Express (29.06.25).
The third-place finish earned him All-American.