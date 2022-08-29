HPCA logo (for web)

HARRELLS – High Point Christian defeated Harrells Christian 14-3 in nonconference football Friday at Harrells.

Ethan Devore ran 19 times for 187 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (2-0), who trailed 3-0 at halftime. Garrett Weldner added eight rushes for 50 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 14 yards.

Trending Videos