HARRELLS – High Point Christian defeated Harrells Christian 14-3 in nonconference football Friday at Harrells.
Ethan Devore ran 19 times for 187 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (2-0), who trailed 3-0 at halftime. Garrett Weldner added eight rushes for 50 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 14 yards.
On defense, Jacob Burton and Mack Johnson, who had a sack, each had nine tackles. Bryson Thomas had six tackles, two for a loss, and a sack, while Jake Goins had two tackles, an interception and two pass-breakups.
TRINITY, FORBUSH
TRINITY – Trinity rolled past Forbush 45-21 in nonconference football Friday at Trinity.
Dominic Payne completed 4 of 5 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-0). He also ran eight times for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
Dylan Hodges added three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, plus 10 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and 216 return yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Campbell also had a receiving touchdown.
EAST DAVIDSON, WHEATMORE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson topped Wheatmore 41-0 in nonconference football Friday at East. The Golden Eagles, who scored all their points in the first half, improved to 1-1 while the Warriors dipped to 0-2.
GLENN, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Glenn beat Ragsdale 21-12 in nonconference football Friday at Ragsdale. The Bobcats, who overcame an early 6-0 deficit to lead 14-6 at halftime, improved to 1-1 while the Tigers dropped to 0-2.
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford raced past West Davidson 57-7 in nonconference football Friday at West Davidson. Nathan Carr completed 12 of 12 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers (2-0). Alex Sanford added six rushes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Carr with two runs for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Kamden White made four catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Aidan Hooker had eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss. Cohen Batchek added five tackles, including four tackles for a loss. Carr, Cameron Walker and Noah Palmer each had an interception, while Walker caused a fumble and Daveon Green recovered a fumble.
OAK GROVE, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Oak Grove defeated West Forsyth 23-14 in nonconference football Friday at West Forsyth.
Connor Creech completed 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Grizzlies (2-0), who were tied 14-14 at halftime. Kayden Hart added 18 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown, followed by Creek with 96 yards and Talib Tuttle with 84 yards.
Ethan Yarbrough had four catches for 82 yards, while Jake Smith had seven catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
CLIMAX – Southern Guilford lost 42-0 against Providence Grove in nonconference football Friday at Providence Grove.
The Storm dipped to 0-2 while Providence Grove improved to 2-0.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTH STOKES
WALNUT COVE – Bishop McGuinness fell 49-14 against South Stokes in nonconference football Friday at South Stokes.
The Villains fell to 0-2 while the Sauras improved to 1-1.
Miller Aho, Heath Ropko and Isaac Ross each had nine tackles for Bishop. John Miller caused a fumble and Hobbes Kilgariff recovered a fumble.
VOLLEYBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Westchester Country Day 25-13, 25-19, 27-25 in nonconference volleyball Friday at Westchester.
Karli Totel had nine kills, 12 aces and 12 digs for the Trojans (2-4). Cate Barnwell added 65 assists while Reece Neal had eight serve-receive passes.
Natalie Seperteladze had four kills, two blocks and an ace for the Wildcats (1-2). Cassie Woodall had 10 digs, while Anna Beth Merritt had 25 digs, 11 assists, two kills and two aces.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian opened conference play with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 victory against Calvary Day in PTAC volleyball Friday at HPCA.
Sophie Braetzkus had nine kills for the Cougars (3-6 overall, 1-0 conference). Kinslee Britton had 19 assists and Lauren Boyles had 11 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
OAK GROVE, E. ROWAN
MIDWAY – Oak Grove shut out East Rowan 6-0 in nonconference boys soccer Friday at Oak Grove. Evan Messer had two goals and an assist for the Grizzlies (1-2). Xavier Lodle, Cooper Barnett, John Carpenter and Griffin Reader each had a goal, while Kody Kerestes and Carpenter each had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk had six saves.
PBR TEAM RODEO
AUSTIN, Texas – The Carolina Cowboys won the fifth regular-season PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series event last weekend, going 3-0 and earning 8 Bonus Round points during the homestead of the Austin Gamblers.
The Cowboys, managed by Thomasville’s Austin Dillon and coached by Archdale’s Jerome Davis, got off to a quick start Friday evening, besting the Kansas City Outlaws by one ride, 173-84.75.
Remaining red-hot as competition continued Saturday evening, the Cowboys logged their third straight game win when they edged the Oklahoma Freedom by one bull 175-84.5.
On the final day of competition inside Moody Center, the Cowboys defeated the host and league No. 1 Austin Gamblers 174-84.25, snapping the Gamblers’ eight-game winning streak, compliments of crucial scores from 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen and 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Boudreaux Campbell.
Entering the Bonus Round, the Cowboys were tied for the event win alongside the Arizona Ridge Riders who also went 3-0 in game play. Marking the Cowboys fourth Bonus Round win, Swearingen dominated the field, reaching the requisite 8 seconds for 89.25 points, to earn his team 8 Bonus Round points and clinch the event win for the Cowboys.
The Carolina Cowboys are now No. 3 in the regular season standings, having gone 8-5 in game play while amassing a league-leading 38 Bonus Round points. They are one game behind the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers.
After an off week, the Cowboys will host the next PBR Team event Sept. 9-11 at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.