CHARLOTTE – Fifth-seeded High Point Christian toppled fourth-seeded Hickory Grove Christian 19-7 on Friday at Hickory Grove in the first round of the NCISAA Division II football playoffs.

Jaiquan Clay ran six times for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (5-6), who scored 12 points in the second quarter to lead 19-7 at halftime. John Blalock added 11 carries for 85 yards.

