CHARLOTTE – Fifth-seeded High Point Christian toppled fourth-seeded Hickory Grove Christian 19-7 on Friday at Hickory Grove in the first round of the NCISAA Division II football playoffs.
Jaiquan Clay ran six times for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (5-6), who scored 12 points in the second quarter to lead 19-7 at halftime. John Blalock added 11 carries for 85 yards.
Benny Limbacher also had 19 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Mack Johnson added a 2-yard touchdown run. Johnson led the defense with 11 tackles, including three for a loss, and forced a fumble.
HPCA will travel to top-seeded Asheville School (6-3) for the second round Friday.
EAST DAVIDSON, BUNKER HILL
CLAREMONT – East Davidson, seeded No. 20, fell 41-8 against 13th-seeded Bunker Hill on Friday at Bunker Hill in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West football playoffs.
The Golden Eagles concluded their season with a 6-5 overall record.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIBRITEN
LENOIR – Southern Guilford, seeded No. 24, lost 32-27 against ninth-seeded Hibriten on Friday at Hibriten in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West football playoffs.
The Storm finished their season with a 6-5 overall record.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, MOORESVILLE
MOORESVILLE – Southwest Guilford, seeded No. 31, fell 47-26 against second-seeded Mooesville on Friday at Mooresville in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West playoffs.
Corbin Wilson ran 11 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys (5-6). Darius Hairston added five carries for 59 yards and one touchdown – plus had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Jaylen Carl led the defense with seven tackles, while Kyler Puckett had six. Hairston also had an interception.
3A West – No. 12 Ledford (10-1) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-1), 7 p.m.
1A West – No. 14 Swain County (5-6) at No. 3 Thomasville (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
3A West – No. 14 Crest (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Grove (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Division II – No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3), 7 p.m.
State playoffs for volleyball and dual-team girls tennis concluded with Saturday’s state championships in Raleigh and Burlington.
At Reynolds Coliseum, Union Academy, which defeated Bishop McGuinness for the West regional title, beat Perquimans 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 in the 1A championship; North Iredell beat JH Rose 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 in the 2A; McMichael defeated Camden County 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in the 3A; and Millbrook beat Sun Valley 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 in the 4A.
At the Burlington Tennis Center, Mount Airy, which beat Bishop for the West regional title, swept Chatham Central 5-0 for the 1A championship; Hendersonville edged Raleigh Charter 5-4 in the 2A; Cape Fear beat Lake Norman Charter 5-1 in the 3A; and Green Hope edged Myers Park 5-4 in the 4A.