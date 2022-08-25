TRIAD – Eleven games involving area teams highlight tonight’s high school football schedule – including five at home.
The main event will be archrivals TW Andrews against High Point Central at AJ Simeon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the Bison will be on the home side this year.
City schools Southwest Guilford and High Point Christian will be on the road, while two other games feature area teams squaring off – Wheatmore against East Davidson, as well as Glenn and Ragsdale.
East Davidson, Ragsdale, Thomasville and Trinity will all be at home tonight.
TONIGHT’S FOOTBALL GAMES
*TW Andrews at High Point Central, 7
*Southwest Guilford at RJ Reynolds, 7:30
*High Point Christian at Harrells Christian, 7
*Bishop McGuinness at South Stokes, 7:30
*Wheatmore at East Davidson, 7:30
*Glenn at Ragsdale, 7:30
*Ledford at West Davidson, 7:30
*Oak Grove at West Forsyth, 7
*Southern Guilford at Providence Grove, 7:30
*Montgomery Central at Thomasville, 7:30
*Forbush at Trinity, 7:30
GIRLS TENNIS
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central defeated Northeast Guilford 7-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Central.
Mallory Cook (6-3, 6-1), Caroline Boger (6-0, 6-0), Hannah Sutherby (6-2, 6-3) won in singles for the Bison, who also got forfeit wins at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. Cook/Boger (8-1) and Reagan Bonsall/Sutherby (8-4) won in doubles.
Central improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference and will face Northeast again Monday at Northeast.
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Western Guilford 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-1), Anna McGinnis (6-3, 6-1), Rachael Dee (6-0, 7-5) and Jada Speight (6-4, 6-0) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Serb/McGinnis (8-0) and Lauren Harris/Speight (9-8, 7-2) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference and will visit Northern Guilford on Monday.
GLENN, REAGAN
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 8-1 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Glenn.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Meseret Tsegay won the boys race to highlight six overall top-10 finishes for Southwest Guilford during Wednesday’s meet against RJ Reynolds at Southwest.
Tsegay posted a time of 21 minutes, 26.16 seconds to edge Reynolds’ Cedar Nichols-Barnhart, who had a time of 21:26.38.
Also finishing in the top 10 for Southwest were: Benjamin Runner (fourth, 25:02.58), Micah Burkett (eighth, 25:10.48) and Josh Ijaola (10th, 26:46.57) for the boys; Isabel Davis (22:56.50) and Faith Thomas (ninth, 25:49.30) for the girls.
Reynolds won the boys team score by a 23-35 margin and the girls score by an 18-45 margin.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP, OAK GROVE
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Oak Grove 3-1 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Bishop.
William Stoffel, Mahol Chom and Tyler Sturgill each scored a goal for the Villains (3-2), who led 1-0 at halftime. Patrick Duggan, Dylan King and Ethan Connor each had an assist. Asael Guzman made five saves in goal.
Aiden Daugherty scored a goal off an assist by Demetrio Candela-Habana for the Grizzlies (0-2).
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson shut out Providence Grove 7-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0-1 overall.
GLENN, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Glenn and Wheatmore played to a 0-0 draw Wednesday in nonconference boys soccer at Wheatmore.
Alexiz Memije made 10 saves for the Bobcats (2-2-1), while Nick Galloway made seven saves for the Warriors (2-0-2).
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford topped West Davidson 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Camden Way scored all three goals for the Panthers (1-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Cooper Reich made five saves in earning the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
GLENN, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Glenn defeated Eastern Guilford 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Eastern Guilford.
The Ladycats improved to 2-2 overall.
S. GUILFORD, WILLIAMS
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18 against Williams in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Southern.
The Storm moved to 0-4 overall.
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore beat host Asheboro 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday.
Lucy Lockwood had 11 kills and two blocks for the Warriors (2-3). Haley Pease added 10 kills, seven digs and three aces, while Lanie McMahan had 11 assists, three digs and three aces.
In the JV match, Asheboro won 23-25, 27-25, 25-11. Maddie Glover had 11 kills and Madeline Mullinix had 10 kills for Wheatmore (1-4). Gracie Heiney added three kills and three aces.