TRIAD — Eleven games featuring area teams will kickoff the high school football season tonight.

Thirteen of the Enterprise’s 14 coverage-area teams will take the field to start the season — including seven at home. High Point Central and Southwest Guilford will make short road trips within the Triad, while High Point Christian and T.W. Andrews will both be at home at the High Point Athletic Complex.