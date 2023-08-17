TRIAD — Eleven games featuring area teams will kickoff the high school football season tonight.
Thirteen of the Enterprise’s 14 coverage-area teams will take the field to start the season — including seven at home. High Point Central and Southwest Guilford will make short road trips within the Triad, while High Point Christian and T.W. Andrews will both be at home at the High Point Athletic Complex.
Oak Grove, East Davidson, Ledford, Ragsdale and Southern Guilford will all open the season at home as well. Bishop McGuinness will begin play next week.
Kicking off at 7 p.m. will be: Bartlett Yancey at T.W. Andrews; High Point Central at R.J. Reynolds; Southwest Guilford at Oak Grove; North Wake Saints at High Point Christian; Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford; and Wheatmore at West Davidson.
Kicking off at 7:30 will be: Providence Grove at East Davidson; Glenn at Ledford; Northeast Guilford at Ragsdale; Thomasville at Randleman; and Trinity at Starmount.
GIRLS TENNIS
OAK GROVE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated High Point Central 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Ella Butcher (6-2, 6-0), Avery Ray (6-2, 6-0), Abigail Cruz (6-0, 6-0), Sara Davis (6-0, 6-0) and Victoria Lockamy (6-1, 6-1) won in singles for the Grizzlies. Cruz/Ray (8-1) and Lockamy/Davis (8-0) won in doubles.
Mallory Cook won in singles for the Bison, while Cook teamed with Jillian Turner to win in doubles.
Oak Grove improved to 1-1 overall, while Central dipped to 0-1.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Southwest Guilford lost 7-2 against Reagan in nonconference girls tennis Wednesday at Reagan.
Evelyn McKnight/Caroline Church (8-3) and Evie Wesney/Caroline Christman (6-5(7-5)) won in doubles for the Cowgirls (0-2).
VOLLEYBALL
RAGSDALE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated High Point Central 3-0 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Ragsdale. It was the first match of the season for the Tigers while the Bison moved to 1-1.
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Wheatmore edged host Asheboro 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday. The Warriors improved to 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
LEDFORD, NEW HANOVER
WILMINGTON — Ledford tied New Hanover 1-1 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at New Hanover. The Panthers moved to 0-1-1 overall.
OAK GROVE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Oak Grove rolled past Lexington 7-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Lexington.
Evan Messner had two goals and an assist for the Grizzlies (1-1), who lost 3-0 at Forbush on Wednesday. Aiden Daugherty also had two goals, while Demetrio Candela-Habana had a goal and an assist.
Mihaly Yombor and Hunter Carlino each had a goal, and Nathanael Burns, Griffin Adams and Kody Kerestes each had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made one save in goal.
HPU SPORTS
CROSS COUNTRY
CHARLOTTE — Six-time defending Big South women’s cross country champion High Point University has been voted the favorite in the conference’s annual preseason poll by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced Thursday.
On the men’s side, HPU was picked second behind Charleston Southern, the conference champions the past three seasons.
In the women’s polling, High Point received six of the nine first-place votes and 77 points to claim the top spot for the sixth consecutive season. Charleston Southern, last year’s runner-up, received two first-place votes and 73 points to finish second in the poll, while Radford was third with 65 points and collected the remaining first-place vote. UNC Asheville finished fourth in the voting with 46 points, ahead of USC Upstate, which placed fifth in the poll with 40 points. Longwood claimed sixth-place with 38 points, followed by Winthrop in seventh with 30 points and Gardner-Webb in eighth(24 points). Presbyterian College landed in ninth and final position with 12 points.
In the men’s balloting, CSU claimed the top spot in this year’s poll with seven first-place votes and 78 points. High Point collected 74 points and the two remaining first-place votes. UNC Asheville placed third in the voting with 60 points, while Radford claimed fourth in the poll with 58 points. USC Upstate followed in fifth place with 42 points, with Longwood and Winthrop tied for sixth at 32 points each. Gardner-Webb garnered eighth-place with 17 points, followed by Presbyterian College (9th, 12 points) to round out the preseason rankings.