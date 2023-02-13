NCHSAA NCISAA combo logo.jpg

HIGH POINT – Three area private school teams were among those seeded for the NCISAA basketball playoffs, whose brackets were released Sunday.

High Point Christian was seeded No. 7 in the 3A boys bracket and will begin play tonight at home, while HPCA received the No. 2 seed in the 3A girls bracket and Wesleyan Christian got the No. 4 seed in the 4A girls bracket.

