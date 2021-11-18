KERNERSVILLE – Glenn will host archrival East Forsyth tonight at 7:30 at Marty Stanley Stadium in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A West football playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Bobcats (9-2) are coming off a narrow 54-53 win – a thrilling comeback after trailing by 21 at halftime and sealing the victory on a blocked field goal in the waning seconds of the game.
The 13th-seeded Eagles (10-1) – who handed Glenn its only loss in Central Piedmont Conference play, 44-38 in triple overtime on Oct. 22 – toppled fourth-seeded Ardrey Kell 17-0 in the third round.
Glenn, led by former High Point Central standout Antwon Stevenson, who helped lead the Bison to the 1995 3A championship game, is in the third round for the second time in three seasons.
But a win Friday would be the program’s first trip to the fourth round. East has won two of the last three 4A state titles. The winner will face either top-seeded Hough or 25th-seeded Mallard Creek.
Tickets are sold out. The Enterprise will be covering this game, which will also be broadcast on the NFHS network as well as WTOB 980 AM/96.7 FM, WCOG 1320 AM and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com.
Gates will open at 5:30. Spectators will be wanded, and a clear bag policy will be enforced.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WESTCHESTER CD, SUMMIT
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day swept all three basketball games against host Summit School on Wednesday.
The boys A team, led by Crawford Elrod, won 44-31 to improve to 2-0. The boys B team, keyed by Sanders Ingold and Whit Hauser, won 40-9 to move to 1-1.
And the girls team rallied past Summit 23-21. Eleanor Clark had 12 points to lead the Wildcats, who trailed 18-9 at halftime. Zoe Georgiadis added six points, followed by Maddie Taylor with five.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DDCC, FAYETTEVILLE TECH CC
THOMASVILLE – Davidson-Davie Community College topped Fayetteville Tech 70-68 in men’s basketball Wednesday in Brinkley Gymnasium.
LJ Rogers had 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Storm, who led 34-32 at halftime. Jaheim Taylor added 12 points, while Uzziah Dawkins chipped in nine points and Jaden Scriven and Bryce Douglas each had eight points.
DDCC (4-1 overall, 3-0 conference) shot 41% for the game while Fayetteville Tech, which was led by Chance Minott with 19 points, shot 39%.
The Storm play again Saturday against Bryant & Stratton in Brinkley Gymnasium.