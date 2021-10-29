TRIAD — Five area qualifiers begin play today in the NCHSAA girls tennis individual state championships.
Bishop McGuinness’ Lindsey Bergelin in 1A singles; Wheatmore’s Kara Comer in 2A singles; Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs and Marlie Stephenson in 3A singles; and Ledford’s Mila Riggsbee and Abby Dunbar in 3A doubles are among the tournament field.
Play will begin today and conclude Saturday. The 1A tournament will be at Cary Tennis Park; 2A at Ting Park in Holly Springs; 3A at Burlington Tennis Center; and 4A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh.
CROSS-COUNTRY NCHSAA REGIONALS
TRIAD — Runners from across the area will vie Saturday for an opportunity to compete in next weekend’s NCHSAA state championship meets.
Each of the four classifications will host four regionals. The top 25% of teams or top four teams, whichever is greater, from each regional will advance to the state meet — plus the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team.
The 1A Midwest meet — featuring Bishop McGuinness — will be at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex. The 2A Midwest meet — featuring East Davidson, TW Andrews, Trinity and Wheatmore — will be at Fisher River Park in Dobson.
The 3A Midwest meet — featuring High Point Central, Ledford, Oak Grove and Southern Guilford — will be at Salisbury Community Park, while the 4A Midwest meet — featuring Ragsdale and Southwest Guilford — will also be at Ivey Redmon.
All meets will begin at 10 a.m. — except the 1A Midwest meet, which will start at 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
TRIAD — Tonight brings the end of the regular season for area high school football teams.
Games involving schools from the Enterprise circulation area include Southern Guilford vs. High Point Central at Simeon Stadium, T.W. Andrews at Walkertown, Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford, North Davidson at Ledford, Oak Grove at Central Davidson, Davie Co. at Glenn, Bishop McGuinness at Christ the King, West Davidson at East Davidson, Ragsdale at Western Guilford, Thomasville at Lexington, Providence Grove at Wheatmore and Trinity at Southwestern Randolph.
SOCCER LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Ledford scored twice in the first overtime and defeated host North Davidson 2-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A match on Wednesday.
The win gives Ledford (14-1-3) a share of first in conference with Asheboro at 8-0-2 while North takes third at 4-5-1 and ends the regular season at 7-8-1.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford scored what proved to be the game winner in the second half and edged Southwest Guilford 3-2 in a Metro 4A match that was the regular-season finale for both teams Wednesday at Northwest.
The Vikings outscored the Cowboys 2-1 in the second half in sending Southwest to its only loss of the season.
The Cowboys, who had clinched the conference championship, finishes 13-1 in the league and 19-1-1 overall. Northwest, which had locked up second place, improved to 16-4-1 and 11-2-1 in the league.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
MOCKSVILLE — Davie County scored a goal in the first overtime and defeated visiting Central Piedmont 4A foe Glenn 2-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams Wednesday.
Cristian Mendoza scored off a feed from William Nogueras and put Glenn ahead in the first half. Davie tied it in the second and notched its only conference victory on the overtime winner.
Glenn, 7-14-2, finishes seventh in the league at 3-10-1. Davie improved to 2-16-1 and 1-10 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated visiting Mid-Piedmont 3A foe Central Davidson 3-1 in the regular-season finale for both schools Wednesday.
Oak Grove finishes the season 5-11-2 and fifth in the league at 3-6-1. Central Davidson winds up 0-16 and last in the MPC at 0-10.
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness scored twice in the second half and rallied to defeat host Cornerstone Charter 2-1 in the regular season finale for the Northwest Piedmont 1A schools Wednesday,
The contest decided third place in the conference. Bishop, which trailed 1-0 at the half, finishes 5-3-2 in the NWPC while the Cardinals slip to 5-4-1. The Villains are 7-12-2 overall while Cornerstone is 9-10-1.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Brandon Ledzema scored in the first half and Ragsdale edged Western Guilford 1-0 in a Metro 4A match Wednesday at Western.
Ben Switalski of the Tigers was credited with 15 saves,
Ragsdale finished fifth in the conference at 6-8 and ends the regular season 12-10-1. Western tied for seventh at 1-13 and finishes 5-16 overall.