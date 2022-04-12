DENTON – East Davidson’s girls and Oak Grove’s boys captured team titles during Monday’s Davidson County Championship at South Davidson.
East won the girls team total with 151 points, followed by West Davidson (129), Oak Grove (91), Central Davidson (87), North Davidson (86), Ledford (86), South Davidson (26) and Lexington (18).
Oak Grove took the boys team total with 151.50, trailed by Ledford (124.75), Central Davidson (116.25), South Davidson (65), Thomasville (63.75), North Davidson (57), West Davidson (55.75), East Davidson (52) and Lexington (11).
Winning events for East were: Grace Prevette (girls 100 hurdles, 17.81; girls 300, 49.76), Jamya Redmon (girls 200, 27.85), Lyndsay Reid (girls shot put, 33-00.00), Haley Eddinger (girls long jump, 15-02.00; girls triple jump, 32-03.50), Brogan Hill (boys long jump, 18-11.00) and Olivia Gallimore (girls discus, 96-02), as well as the girls 4x100 relay (53.07).
Winning events for Ledford were: Cameron Walker (boys 100, 10.96; boys 200, 22.81), Isaac Reyna (boys 1600, 4:38.61; boys 3200, 10:28.10) and Brea White (girls 400, 1:02.36), plus the girls 4x200 (1:53.88) and boys 4x100 (43.92) relays.
Winning events for Oak Grove, which had 20 top-three finishes, was: Jacob Murphy (boys discus, 126-01; boys pole vault, 13-06.00).
Winning events for Thomasville were: Josh Johnson (boys shot put, 47-00.00) and the boys 4x400 relay (3:46.31).
BASEBALL
HP CENTRAL, THOMASVILLE
HIGH POINT – High Point Central won 10-0 in five innings against Thomasville in nonconference baseball at Central.
The Bison, who totaled eight games, improved to 8-7 overall while the Bulldogs, whose lone hit came from Mattew Bankhead, dipped to 1-14.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN
CARY – Wesleyan Christian won 17-3 in five innings against Cary Christian in baseball Monday at Cary.
Christian Walker had three hits, including two RBIs, and three RBIs to lead the Trojans (), who scored nine runs in the fourth to lead 14-2 in the middle of the fourth. Will Papciak and Thomas Bowman, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs. Grant Aycock had two hits and Nick Leonard had a hit and two RBIs.
Mason Russell got the win in three innings pitched.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day fell 4-2 against Calvary Day in PTAC baseball Monday at Calvary.
Caleb Hammond had two hits while Carson Daniel doubled and drove in a run to lead the Wildcats (6-4 overall, 0-3 conference), who scored single runs in the third and fourth to pull within 3-2. Josh Hammond also doubled. Ryan Engle took the pitching loss in two innings.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness lost 2-0 against Cornerstone Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Monday at Bishop.
Luke O’Connor and Ryan Porter each had a double while Tyler Pesavento singled for the Villains (10-3 overall, 5-2 conference), who allowed one run in the sixth and one in the seventh. Tommy Mattox took the pitching loss, striking out five in six innings.
E. DAVIDSON, FORSYTH HE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson shut out Forsyth Home Educators 11-0 in nonconference baseball Monday at East.
The Golden Eagles improved to 9-6 overall.
GLENN, CAZENOVIA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Glenn defeated Cazenovia 5-2 in the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic on Friday at Aynor High.
Hunter Kelley had two hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead the Bobcats. Maddox Perez added a hit and an RBI, while Brayden Winters chipped in a double.
Kelley got the win, striking out eight in five innings, while Jacob Fraas picked up the save in two innings.
RAGSDALE, W. DAVIDSON
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale beat West Davidson 7-4 in nonconference baseball Monday at Ragsdale.
Chase Miller had two hits and an RBI while Braden Bradford had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Tigers. Dillon Bullard and Julian Abreu Gomez each had a hit and an RBI. Jackson Davis got the pitching win, striking out four in 3 1/3 innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
HP CENTRAL, S. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central defeated Southern Guilford 7-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison improved to 4-7 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HE
BERMUDA RUN – High Point Christian defeated Forsyth Home Educators 3-2 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Truist Sports Park.
Chloe Ausburn scored two goals to lead the Cougars (), who led 1-0 at halftime. Caroline Dougherty had a goal while Juli Elger had an assist. Cameron Martin made two saves in goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN
CARY – Wesleyan Christian fell 2-1 against Cary Christian in girls soccer Monday at Cary.
Caroline Heywood had a goal while Taylor Ford had an assist for the Trojans (4-9). McKinlee Graver made five saves in goal.
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – Westchester Country Day lost 4-0 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls soccer Monday at Forsyth.
The Wildcats dipped to 4-4 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson shut out Thomasville 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Thomasville.
The Golden Eagles improved to 6-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale topped Western Guilford 7-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Western Guilford.
Kyli Switalski scored four goals to lead the Tigers (9-3 overall, 4-2 conference). McKenzie Akbari had a goal and two assists, while Kendall Jackson had a goal and an assist. Izzy Gudino had a goal, and Caroline Mott had an assist.
SOFTBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE – High Point Christian fell 4-0 against Charlotte Christian in nonconference softball Monday at Charlotte Christian.
Blakely Bowman had two hits to lead the Cougars (10-4), who fell behind 1-0 in the first and 4-0 in the fifth. Maci Burkhart added a walk. Lexi Hall took the pitching loss, striking out four in six innings.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, HP CENTRAL
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness cruised past High Point Central 22-1 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont girls lacrosse Monday at Bishop.
Kate Dennen had seven goals and four assists to lead the Villains, who improved to 10-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Kiersten Varner added three goals and one assist, while Sarah Pulliam had two goals and two assists.
Gloria Culler chipped in two goals and one assist, and Addison Vitola had three assists. Evie Vu (two goals), Alyssa Harris (one goal, one assist), Brantley Stewart (two goals), Rose Lopez (one goal), Nevaeh Fears (one goal) and Marian Waterman (one goal) also contributed scores.
The Bison dipped to 1-9 and 0-4.
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford shut out Southeast Guilford 19-0 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Monday at Southeast.
The Cowboys improved to 10-6 overall and 6-5 in the conference.
In the girls match at Southwest, Southeast won 5-4. The Cowgirls dipped to 4-12 overall and 0-9 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – High Point Christian topped Westchester Country Day 160-165 in boys golf Monday at Meadowlands.
Cam Malboeuf shot a 1-under 35 to earn medalist and lead the Cougars. Cameron Crumper and Jared Waterer each added a 41, while Carter Medlin had a 43.
Henry Erikson had a 40 to lead the Wildcats, while Jacob Johnson had a 41 and Jackson Hedrick and Thomas Brinson each had a 42.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, HP CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian swept rival High Point Christian 9-0 in boys tennis Monday at Wesleyan.
Logan Prillaman (6-0, 6-0), Duncan Bell (6-0, 6-0), Harrison Marx-Ascencios (6-1, 6-0), Jonathan Cimpean (6-2, 6-0), John Wagner (6-1, 6-1) and Ben McCain (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Trojans (6-6). Prillaman/Bell (8-0), Luke Rudolph/Lucas Newton (8-0) and Cimpean/McCain (8-0) won in doubles.
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE – Westchester Country Day fell 8-1 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC boys tennis Monday at Forsyth.
Max Verellan won 6-4, 6-1 in singles for the Wildcats.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – East Davidson lost 7-2 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at West Davidson.
Jordan Smith (6-1, 6-2) won in singles while Logan Bennett/Smith (8-4) won in doubles for East Davidson.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, HP CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian topped host High Point Christian 3-0 in middle school girls soccer Monday.
Olivia Barnwell scored two goals while Kyla Denton scored one to lead the Trojans (12-1). Blythe Cunningham, Lily Barrows and Barnwell combined for the shutout in goal.