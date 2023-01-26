SALISBURY – East Davidson won both the girls and boys Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference swimming titles during Tuesday’s conference championship hosted by Salisbury.
East’s girls totaled 249 points, beating second-place Lexington with 211. East’s boys finished with 265 points, ahead of second-place Lexington with 247. Thomasville’s girls were sixth with seven and its boys were seventh with 16.
It was East’s first championship for the girls and second in a row for the boys.
Callie Curran (girls 100 freestyle, 1:02.67, Aileen Najera-Flores (girls 500 freestyle, 6:43.32) won events for East, as did the boys 200 medley (McKinley Odenwelder, Matthew Sobratoto, Matthew Whitley, Brock Welch – 2:13.14) and boys 400 freestyle (Whitley, Odenwelder, Jackson Kohler, Welch – 4:29.35) relays.
Finishing in the top three for East were: Jackson Cook (third – boys 200 freestyle, 2:32.54), Whitley (second – boys 200 IM, 2:48.98; second – boys 100 freestyle, 1:02.32), Curran (second – girls 50 freestyle, 28.92), Najea-Flores (third – girls 50 freestyle, 29.23), Welch (second – boys 50 freestyle, 27.97), Kohler (third – boys 100 freestyle, 1:04.06) and Odenwelder (second – boys 500 freestyle, 6:47.65; second – boys 100 backstroke, 1:11.78), as well as the girls 200 medley (second – 2:48.62), girls 200 freestyle (third – 2:09.51), boys 200 freestyle (third – 2:00.83) and girls 400 free (third – 4:50.44) relays.
WRESTLING
FOUR TEAMS MAKE DUAL-TEAM PLAYOFFS
TRIAD – Four area teams have qualified for the NCHSAA dual-team wrestling playoffs.
Thomasville in the 1A West; East Davidson and Trinity in the 2A West; and Ragsdale in the 4A West will compete in the playoffs, which will begin Saturday with the first and second rounds at pod sites.
No. 3 Thomasville will open against No. 4 Northside-Pinetown, while No. 8 East Davidson will take on No. 9 West Stanly. No. 4 Trinity will face No. 13 West Wilkes in, and No. 12 Ragsdale will challenge No. 5 Hough.
Thomasville and Trinity will host first- and second-round matches. East will travel to Newton-Conover while Ragsdale will visit Mooresville. The dual-team playoffs will continue with the third round Wednesday.
AT EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – High Point Central defeated East Forsyth 51-30 but lost 53-27 against RJ Reynolds during Wednesday’s tri-meet at East Forsyth.
Winning for Central against East were: Adam Nguyen (120 pounds, TF 16-0), Savion Harris (126, fall), Matthew Myers (132, fall), Samuel Palmer (152, fall), Jamarrion Jamison (160, fall), Matthew Wolff, 182, fall), Robeal Osman (195, MD 8-0), Mohammad Khan (285, forfeit) and Jaelyn Carlyle (106, forfeit).
Winning for Central against Reynolds were: Nguyen (120, dec 10-8), Jamison (152, fall), Wolff (182, fall), Khan (285, fall) and Carlyle (106, fall).
AT PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn beat Parkland 35-24 but fell 70-6 against Davie County during Wednesday’s tri-meet at Parkland.
Winning for Glenn against Parkland were: Jordan Alston (113 pounds, forfeit), Alexander Lopez (132, fall), Juan Colon Perez (138, forfeit), Braylon Neal (152, fall), Jaidon Craft (160, TF 22-7) and Jayden Legette (195, forfeit). Craft won (160, fall 3:16) for Glenn against Davie County.
AT NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Southwest Guilford won 45-18 against South Stokes but lost 48-33 against North Davidson during Wednesday’s tri-meet at North.
Winning for Southwest against South Stokes were: Jayda Spence-Barnes (106 pounds, forfeit), Nathan Harmston (113, forfeit), Donovan Edwards (138, fall), Jamir Surgeon (145, dec 10-4), Isaiah Rubin (152, fall), Jackson Fulcher (160, fall), Mohammed Madi (220, fall) and Dawson Clark (285, forfeit).
Winning for Southwest against North Davidson were: Edwards (138, fall), Rubin (152, forfeit), Caillel Chong (160, fall), Fulcher (170, fall), Araj Dahal (182, dec 4-3) and Madi (220, fall).
BULL RIDING
COWBOYS SWITCH VENUES
GREENSBORO – The Carolina Cowboys professional bull riding team will have a new venue for its homestand in the second season of the PBR Team Series.
The Cowboys, owned by Richard Childress with NASCAR driver Austin Dillon of Thomasville as general manager and Jerome Davis of Archdale as coach, announced Thursday that it Is shifting to the Greensboro Coliseum for its home event Sept. 22-24 after using the Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem in 2022.
The Cowboys finished fourth in the 2022 regular season standings with a 15-13 mark and were eliminated in the second round of the series playoffs in Las Vegas.
SHORT-TRACK RACING
CARAWAY SPEEDWAY CHANGES OPENING DAY
ASHEBORO – Because of a rainy forecast for Sunday, Caraway Speedway has moved its Winter Heat stock-car racing meet up a day to Saturday.
A 75-lap Late Model race is slated as the feature with races for the Street Stock, Challenger, Classic Mini-Stock, UCAR and Bootlegger divisions also on the schedule.
Practice is slated from 1-7 p.m. today and cars can be left in the pits overnight. Grandstand gates open and practice begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by qualifying at 1:45 p.m. and the first race at 2:30.