HIGH POINT – Chuck Doak has resigned as the head football coach at Southwest Guilford, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.
He plans to remain on staff as an assistant coach, the release stated, while Derek Anderson will take over the interim head coaching duties until a replacement is selected.
Doak has been on staff at Southwest for 10 seasons – a period of tremendous improvement for the Cowboys. He accumulated a 15-14 record over three seasons as head coach. He was previously the defensive coordinator.
Doak, who earlier coached at Northwest Guilford, came to Southwest in 2011. He left in 2018 to become the head coach at CATA in Union County before returning to the school the following year as head coach.
Anderson previously coached football and track and was the athletic director at TW Andrews. He has coached football and track at Southwest in various roles since 2017.
BASEBALL
TW ANDREWS, REIDSVILLE
REIDSVILLE – TW Andrews lost 13-2 in five innings against Reidsville in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Reidsville.
The Red Raiders dipped to 4-12 overall and 0-9 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central fell 9-5 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Atkins.
The Bison dropped to 10-9 overall and 4-9 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford edged Northwest Guilford 8-7 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowboys, who led 7-4 through six innings, improved to 15-7 overall and 10-3 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian held off Asheville Christian 4-3 in baseball Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.
Christian Walker went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (16-5), who led 3-0 through two innings. Grayson McDonald added a hit and two RBIs, while Grant Aycock and Hudson each had a hit.
Will Papciak and Sam Cozart each pitched two innings while Lance threw three innings – each striking out two.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day walked off with a 7-6 win in eight innings against Greensboro Day in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Westchester.
Carson Daniel and Bryce Hooker each had a double and two RBIs while Trey Johnson had two hits and an RBI to lead the Wildcats (), who led 6-0 through two innings but were tied through four.
Ryan Engle added a hit and an RBI, while Caleb Hammond and Tate Vogler each had a double. Daniel got the complete-game win, striking out four while allowing four hits and walking none in eight innings.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past West Davidson 11-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at East.
The Golden Eagles improved to 14-6 overall and 11-0 in the conference.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 3-0 against Davie County in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Glenn.
Maddox Perez had two hits to lead the Bobcats (7-15 overall, 4-9 conference). Connor Johnson and Jacob Fleming each added one hit. Chris Shoemaker struck out five in seven innings pitched.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale beat Western Guilford 10-0 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Western.
Owen Robinson doubled, tripled and drove in two RBIs to lead the Tigers. Cole Moebius, Dillon Bullard and Chase Miller each added a hit and two RBIs. Julian Abreu chipped in a hit and an RBi. Bullard and Abreu each had a double.
Ragsdale improved to 11-9 overall and 7-6 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford defeated Dudley 12-9 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Dudley.
The Storm improved to 6-14 overall and 5-7 in the conference.
SOFTBALL
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated Smith 22-7 in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Smith.
The Bison improved to 2-10 overall and 2-9 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 15-14 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls improved to 13-6 overall and 9-4 in the conference. The Tigers dipped to 5-12 and 3-10.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, METROLINA CHRISTIAN
INDIAN TRAIL – Wesleyan Christian lost a doubleheader, 14-5 and 11-1, against Metrolina Christian in softball Tuesday at Metrolina.
The Trojans moved to 1-13 overall.
E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson won 19-0 against Thomasville in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 11-7 overall and 10-1 in the conference. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-11 and 1-10.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – East Forsyth won 13-0 in six innings against Glenn in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Glenn.
Erika Clinard struck out five in six innings pitching.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Ledford beat Asheboro 5-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Asheboro.
Averee Atkins homered and drove in four runs to lead the Panthers (11-7 overall, 4-5 conference), who scored four in the third and one in the fourth. Anna Holland added a hit and an RBI, while Grace Henry had two hits.
Ivye Francis got the pitching win, striking out eight in four innings. Henry added three strikeouts in three innings.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Southern Guilford fell 5-2 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Eastern.
Kenly Brown had a double and an RBI to lead the Storm (10-7 overall, 9-4 conference). Delaney Scism added an RBI, while Ashlyn Pegram, Naomi Hunt, Chasidi Westmoreland and Kylie Misenhiemer each had a hit.
Pegram took the pitching loss, striking out four in four innings. Brown added three strikeouts in two innings.
LACROSSE
SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford shut out rival Ragsdale 18-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 12-6 overall and 8-5 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 0-13 both overall and in the conference.
In the girls match, Ragsdale won 15-12. The Tigers improved to 2-9 both overall and in the conference, while Southwest dipped to 4-14 and 0-11.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Atkins 14-2 in Northwest Piedmont/Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Frankie Cetrone had a goal and four assists to lead the Villains (16-3 overall, 8-0 conference). John Miller and Tanner Cave each scored three goals, while Miles Fuehler and Blake Miller each scored two.
In the girls match, Bishop won 18-1 to improve to 16-3 and 8-0. Kate Dennen had six goals and two assists to lead the Villains, while Ella Suire had five goals and one assist. Kiersten Varner had a goal and four assists, and Addison Vitola had two goals and two assists. Grace Kohl made five saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 7-1 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Northern.
Hailey Peterson scored off an assist by Lindsey Swift for the Cowgirls (10-8 overall, 4-5 conference), who trailed 3-0 at halftime.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian lost 3-1 against host Carmel Christian in girls soccer Tuesday.
Karli Totel scored off an assist by Caroline Heywood for the Trojans (5-9), who were tied 1-1 at halftime. McKinlee Graver made four saves in goal.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day lost 4-0 against Calvary Day in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Calvary.
The Wildcats dipped to 6-5 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness shut out host Cornerstone Charter 3-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Tuesday.
Anna Krawczyk, Olvia Henn and Katelynn Williams each scored for the Villains (12-2 overall, 5-0 conference), who have won 12 straight matches. Anna Aufrance had two assists, while Claire Clampett had one.
Emily Agejew got the win in goal.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped Southeast Guilford 3-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn finished seventh in Monday’s Central Piedmont 4A Conference championship at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club.
RJ Reynolds won with a 296, followed by Reagan (310), West Forsyth (311), Davie County (323), Mount Tabor (352), East Forsyth (359) and Glenn (462).