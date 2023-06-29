USA Baseball logo.jpg

CARY — Jacob Cozart performed well during USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp this week in Cary.

Cozart, a former Wesleyan Christian standout who currently plays at N.C. State, had four hits — including three home runs — and seven RBIs over the four-game intrasquad series. He led the camp in home runs, RBIs and total bases (13).