CARY — Jacob Cozart performed well during USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp this week in Cary.
Cozart, a former Wesleyan Christian standout who currently plays at N.C. State, had four hits — including three home runs — and seven RBIs over the four-game intrasquad series. He led the camp in home runs, RBIs and total bases (13).
He went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in the series finale Wednesday in which the Stripes defeated the Stars 8-4 to even the series 2-2. He homered and two in two runs in each of the first two games of the series.
Cozart, playing catcher, also caught three runners stealing.
The final 31-player roster for the Collegiate National Team was announced Thursday. Wake Forest’s Seaver King and Michael Massey; N.C. A&T’s Xavier Meachem; Duke’s Fran Oschell III; and East Carolina’s Trey Yesavage made the team.
Team USA will face Chinese Taipei — which defeated the HiToms 6-4 on Wednesday in Truist Point — in a five-game series starting tonight in Cary. Games will continue into next week in Durham, Kannapolis, Durham again and Fayetteville.
Team USA will then take on Japan on July 7-12 — three games in Cary before shifting to Charleston, South Carolina.
Hushpuppies win big
SANFORD — The High Point Hushpuppies crushed the Sanford Spinners 10-2 in Old North State League baseball Wednesday evening at Sanford.
The Hushpuppies improved to 7-11 while the first-place Spinners dipped to 11-5. High Point, after a game Thursday evening at the Oak City Gliders, will host the Reidsville Luckies tonight at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Ed Price Field.