GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Northern Guilford 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Northern.
Audrey Serb (6-1, 6-1), Anna McGinnis (6-3, 7-5), Rachael Dee (6-4, 6-3), Betsy Chen (6-3, 6-1) and Jada Speight (6-3, 7-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls (4-2 overall, 2-1 conference). Speight/Caroline Church won 9-8 (7-2) in doubles.
WESTCHESTER CD, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
BURLINGTON – Westchester Country Day rolled past The Burlington School 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at TBS.
Helen Clodfelter (8-3), Ava Apple (8-2), Lucy Larkin Heard (8-2), Natalie Chrisman (8-2), Ashlyn Rives (8-2) and Lizzie Marsh (8-0) won in singles for the Wildcats. Apple/Chrisman (8-6) and Clodfelter/Marsh (8-1) won in doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
BURLINGTON – Westchester Country Day edged The Burlington School 2-1 in overtime Monday in nonconference boys soccer at TBS.
Daniel Volynets scored the game-winner in the second overtime period for the Wildcats (4-0). Will Rives also scored while Ben Van Dessel and Rives each had an assist. Both scores came off corner kicks by Harriss Covington.
WHEATMORE, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore shut out East Davidson 5-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
Collin Burgess had two goals and an assist for the Warriors (3-0-2). Kooper Grant, Riley Queen and Jayden Martin each had a goal. Ryan Baynard had two assists, while Queen and Nick Galloway each had an assist.
OAK GROVE, LEXINGTON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped Lexington 5-1 in nonconference boys basketball Monday at Oak Grove.
Aron Disher, Nicolas Bowman, Evan Messer, Kody Kerestes and Aiden Daugherty each had a goal for the Grizzlies (2-2). Disher added two assists, while Griffin Reader, John Carpenter and Bowman each had one. Noah Van Newkirk made four saves in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER – Bishop McGuinness defeated Southwestern Randolph 5-2 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Southwestern Randolph.
Ethan Connor had two goals to lead the Villains (4-3), who led 2-0 at halftime. Dylan Kinger added a goal and an assist. William Stoffel and Jack Stubbs each had a goal, while Kristian Halvorsen had an assist. Asael Guzman (four saves) and Luke Andress (one save) combined for the win in goal.
GLENN, SURRY CENTRAL
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn tied Surry Central 2-2 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Glenn. The Bobcats improved to 2-2-2.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Bishop McGuinness rallied past Oak Grove 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
Susanna Drake had nine kills and a block for the Villains (3-4), coming off a second-place finish in their Villain VolleyBrawl tournament Saturday. Chrisbel Alcantara added eight kills, six digs and three aces.
Jeanna Hauk had 26 assists, 20 digs, eight kills and two blocks, while Emma Briody had 35 digs, four assists and two aces. Karstin Workman had five blocks and four kills, Clare Bandle had 15 digs and Regan Haverstock had 13 digs.
Ciara Major had 13 kills and Hailey Kidder had 11 kills for the Grizzlies (2-4). Olivia Dixon added 17 digs and six aces, while Tatum Tesh had 30 assists and an ace.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
BURLINGTON – Westchester Country Day swept The Burlington School 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 in nonconference volleyball Monday at TBS.
Anna Beth Merritt had 12 digs, 20 assists and five aces for the Wildcats (2-2). Emilie Carey added 15 digs and four aces, Cassie Woodall had 17 digs, and Brooklyn Vogler had 12 kills.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-9 and 25-13.
WHEATMORE, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore beat East Davidson 25-23, 10-25, 25-17, 25-20 in nonconference volleyball Monday at East.
Lucy Lockwood had seven kills, two blocks and three aces for the Warriors (4-3). Kennedi Routh had six kills, 17 digs and three aces, while Haley Greene had 15 assists, nine digs, four aces and one kill.
Lyndsay Reid had 25 kills, 15 digs and three aces for the Golden Eagles (5-2). Kaitlyn Wallace added six kills, eight digs and 21 assists, while Emma Anderson had five kills and seven digs. Kara Mahan chipped in three kills and 20 assists, and Reese English had four kills.
In the JV match, Wheatmore won 18-25, 25-18, 17-15 to improve to 2-7. Madeline Mullinix had nine kills and an ace, while Maddie Glover had eight kills and an ace.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER – Southwest Guilford lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 against defending 2A state champion Southwestern Randolph in nonconference volleyball Monday at Southwestern Randolph. The Cowgirls dipped to 1-3.
GLENN, NORTH FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn beat North Forsyth 25-22, 25-9, 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Glenn. The Ladycats improved to 3-3.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS GC
WALLBURG – High Point Christian defeated Wake Christian 146-171 in nonconference girls golf Monday at Meadowlands Golf Club.
Ashley Limbacher shot a 4-over 40 to lead the Cougars, followed by Juliana Curione with a 49 and Addie Spencer with a 57. Lilly Powell shot a 54 to lead Wake Christian.
AT ASHEBORO MUNICIPAL
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove was first while Ledford was third in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf match at Asheboro Municipal Golf Course.
Oak Grove shot a 133, followed by Asheboro with a 154 and Ledford with a 158 in the five-team event.
Camille Lambert shot a 40 to lead Oak Grove, which also got counting scores from Ella Ott with a 46 and Zoe Crotts with a 47.
Addison Sage shot a 41 for Ledford, which added counting scores from Julia Dooley with a 57 and Kaylen McDow with a 60.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
HP CHRISTIAN, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian matched host High Point Christian 4-4 in middle school boys soccer Monday.
AJ Bartmess had two goals and an assist for the Cougars (1-1-0). Sammy Wells and Ben Fisher each added a goal and an assist while Cal Persiani had one assist.
GOLF
WEAVER TAKES WILLOW CREEK TITLE
HIGH POINT — Drew Weaver, who retired for professional golf earlier this year, returned to his roots and won the 54-hole Willow Creek club championship that ended Sunday.
Weaver shot 70-71-68 for 7-under 209 and defeated Connor Sock by eight shots. Sock shot 75-69-73 for 1-over 217. Oak Grove golfer Aidan Wilson was third at 74-73-72 — 219.
Rick Madden won the Senior Championship, posting 73-75 for 4-over 148. He finished three shots ahead of Brad Burris (77-74 — 151). Slick Yoemans was the Legends division winner, posting 86-84 — 170 for a 9-shot victory over Randy Carda (90-89 — 179).