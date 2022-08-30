GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Northern Guilford 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Northern.

Audrey Serb (6-1, 6-1), Anna McGinnis (6-3, 7-5), Rachael Dee (6-4, 6-3), Betsy Chen (6-3, 6-1) and Jada Speight (6-3, 7-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls (4-2 overall, 2-1 conference). Speight/Caroline Church won 9-8 (7-2) in doubles.

