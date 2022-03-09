HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford blanked Page 16-0 in a Metro 4A contest stopped after four innings Tuesday at Southwest.
Wyatt Stanley went 2 for 2, drove in four runs and scored three for the Cowboys (3-0, 1-0). Tanner Moore went 4 for 4, drove in three runs and scored two. Hunter Whitten was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Joe Specht went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Tanner Royals was 1 for 1 with an RBI and three runs scored. J.J. Parsons was a 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
TW ANDREWS, THOMASVILLE
HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews scored in each inning and defeated Thomasville 12-2 in a nonconference game stopped after five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule Tuesday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders (2-2), who stroked nine hits, notched three runs in the first, two in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO — Dudley defeated High Point Central 10-4 in a Mid-State 3A game stopped after five innings on Tuesday at Dudley.
Central scored all of its runs in the fifth after the Panthers scored seventh in fourth to go up 9-0. Central dropped to 2-1 and 0-1 in the league.
HP CHRISTIAN, N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 6-2 in six innings against North Raleigh Christian in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Oak View Baptist Church.
The Cougars, who trailed 6-0 in the fourth before tacking on two in the sixth, dipped to 2-2.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WAYNE CD
GOLDSBORO – Wayne Country Day edged Wesleyan Christian 5-4 in baseball Tuesday at Wayne Country Day.
Grant Aycock had three hits for the Trojans, while Grayson McDonald had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Leonard had one hit and two RBIs.
Wesleyan tied a back-and-forth game 4-4 after single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before Wayne Country Day, which scored four in the third, regained the lead with one in the sixth.
Sam Cozart took the loss, pitching one inning in relief of Will Papciak, who struck out three in three innings, and Ethan Gravely, who struck out five in two innings.
BISHOP, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Bishop McGuinness defeated Lexington 15-1 in three innings Tuesday in a nonconference game at Lexington. The Villains improved to 3-0.
N. GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Northern Guilford did all of its scoring in the last three innings and defeated host Ragsdale 12-5 in Metro 4A action on Tuesday.
Down 1-0, the Nighthawks scored nine runs before the Tigers added four in the sixth.
GLENN, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth and defeated Central Piedmont 4A foe Parkland 24-1 in a game stopped in the middle of the fifth because of a mercy rule Tuesday at Glenn.
Maddox Perez went 3 for 4 with five RBIs for the Bobcats, who ripped 17 hits. Bo Tollefsen was 2 for 2 with four RBIs. GeSean Hardy went 3 for 5, drove in two runs and scored four. Brayden Winters was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Glenn improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in the CPC.
E. DAVIDSON, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Central Davidson scored the game’s only run in the top of the first and defeated East Davidson 1-0 in nonconference action Tuesday at Central.
The Golden Eagles mustered just two hits – one each by Trey Kennedy and Tyler Welch, who doubled. Badin Gusa took the loss on the mound.
East dropped to 1-2 while Central improved to 2-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Charlotte Christian 4-1 in girls soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
Madison Casteen scored two goals and dished one assist to lead the Trojans (2-2), who led 1-0 at halftime. Caroline Heywood added a goal and an assist, while Chapel Byrd had a goal.
LEDFORD, GRAY STONE DAY
WALLBURG – Ledford scored three goals in the second half to overtake Gray Stone Day 3-2 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Ledford.
The Panthers, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, improved to 2-1-1.
RAGSDALE, TRINITY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale shut out Trinity 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Kylie Switalski scored three goals to lead the Tigers (3-1), who led 3-0 at halftime. McKenzie Akbari added two hits while Aleesia Ambrosio had a goal and three assists. Izzy Gudino and Kendall Jackson each had one goal.
Peyton Cornelison got the win in goal.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-1.
SOFTBALL
GLENN, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE — Erika Clinard struck out 11 and threw a four-inning no-hitter as Glenn defeated Central Piedmont 4A foe Parkland 16-0 in four innings Tuesday at Glenn.
The Ladycats pounded out 13 hits. Offensive leaders included Hagen Shull (3-3, 4 runs, two RBIs), Amyya Brown (2-2, 1 run, 3 RBIs), Erika Clinard (1-1 3 runs, 1 RBI), Riley Joyce (2-3, 3 RBIs), Mary Morini (1-1 and a run scored) and Elissa Gonzalez (2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs).
Glenn improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in the CPC. It was the first game of the season for the Mustangs.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Page defeated Southwest Guilford 14-5 in a Metro 4A game Tuesday at Page. The Cowgirls drop to 0-3 and 0-1 in the league.
LEDFORD. W DAVIDSON
TYRO — Ledford defeated West Davidson 11-0 in five innings Tuesday at West.
Sophie Conger went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (3-0) in the nonconference contest. Sophie Wheat was 2 for 4, Anna Holland 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Madison Wall 1 for 3 with an RBI.
OAK GROVE, WEST STOKES
KING – Oak Grove equalled West Stokes 2-2 in nonconference softball Tuesday at West Stokes in a game stopped after eight innings.
Lexi Weisner and Alissa Russ each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Grizzlies (2-2-1), who scored two runs in the seventh to tie the score. Carly White also had two hits. White and Russ each had a double.
Shae Grainger struck out four in three innings while Mary Peyton Hodge also struck out four in four innings.
N. GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Northern Guilford blanked Ragsdale 24-0 in three innings of Metro 4A play Tuesday at Ragsdale.
WHEATMORE, TRINITY
TRINITY — Wheatmore scored all of its runs in the first two innings and defeated host Trinity 17-0 in a Piedmont Athletic Conference game stopped after three innings on Tuesday.
Carmen Turgeon pitched a no-hitter, striking out seven, in the circle while Hannah Shoe, Karleigh Hunt and Arielle Turgeon each had two hits at the plate for the Warriors.
Wheatmore improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in the league while the Bulldogs fell to 0-3, 0-1.
S. ROWAN, E. DAVIDSON
CHINA GROVE — South Rowan stopped East Davidson 15-5 in a non conference game stopped in the fifth inning Tuesday at South Rowan. The Golden Eagles dropped to 0-3.
HP CHRISTIAN, METROLINA
WALLBURG – High Point Christian rolled past Metrolina Christian 18-9 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Maci Burkhart had two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Cougars (3-0), who scored the first five runs of the game in the first and the final 12 over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Hailey Allred had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs while Lila Allred had three hits and two RBIs, Laci Jarrell and Lexi Hall each had two hits and two RBIs and Lauren Sexton had four hits and an RBI.
HPCA totaled 19 hits for the game – including eight for extra bases.
Hall got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out six.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CD
HIGH POINT – Charlotte Country Day defeated Wesleyan Christian 16-0 in four innings Tuesday in softball at Wesleyan.
The Trojans moved to 0-3.
TENNIS
CHARLOTTE — Wesleyan Christian Academy lost to Charlotte Country Day 6-2 in boys nonconference tennis Tuesday at Charlotte Country Day.
The Trojans’ winners were Benjamin Farnham in singles and the team of Luke Rudolph and Ben McCain in doubles.
Wesleyan’s home match against Ravenscroft on Wednesday was canceled.
BISHOP, OAK GROVE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept the singles matches and defeated Oak Grove 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis on Tuesday.
SIngles winners for the Villains included Luca Pestana, Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen and Karsten Palmer. Pestana and Hackman won a double match.
Doubles winners for the Grizzlies were Chris Schmitt/Michael Annuziata and Nate Overton/Charlie McDonell.
GOLF
AT BLAIR PARK
HIGH POINT — Page won a tri-match with High Point Central and Glenn on Tuesday at Blair Park.
The Pirates finished with a 150 total, 27 shots better than the Bison. Glenn did not have enough players for a team score.
Davis DeLille of Central and Shuford Edwards of Page tied for medalist honors at 36. Other counting scorers for the Bison were Ian White (42), Hunter Busick (44) and Adam Peacock (55).
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Wesleyan Christian topped High Point Christian 155-167 in boys golf Tuesday at Meadowlands.
Ethan Wooten fired a 1-over 37 to lead the Trojans, followed by Sean Finan with a 38, Cole Rouse with a 39 and Michael Skeen with a 41.
Carter Medlin shot a 40 to lead the Cougars, while Cam Malboeuf had a 41 and Cameron Crumpler, Jared Waterer and Cam Walker each had a 43.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
SOCCER
WESLEYAN, N.C. LEADERSHIP
HIGH POINT — Cait Borden, Olivia Barnwell and Ava Peele scored goals for Wesleyan Christian in a 3-0 victory for Wesleyan Christian over N.C.Leadership Academy in middle school girls soccer on Tuesday.
Peele and Barnwell had assists for the Trojans (4-0), and Blythe Cunningham and Lily Barrow teamed for the shutout in goal.