WENTWORTH – High Point Central's Olivia Perez won the singles title during Monday's Mid-State 3A Conference girls tennis at Rockingham Community College.
Perez defeated the finalist from Atkins 6-2, 6-4 to capture the title.
Perez qualified for next week's regionals, alongside teammates Rachel Eskew in singles plus Mallory Cook and Caroline Boger in doubles via their top-four finishes.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated Central Davidson 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Monday at Oak Grove.
Jessica Fuchs, Marlie Stephenson, Landrie Stephenson, Kayleigh Warlick and Kylie Qualters won in singles for the Grizzlies (6-6 overall, 5-5 conference). Marlie Stephenson/Landrie Stephenson and Fuchs/Warlick won in doubles.
NW GUILFORD, SW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford won four singles matches and defeated Southwest Guilford 6-3 in a Metro 4A match Monday at Northwest.
Audrey Serb and Grace Parsons were the singles winners for the Cowgirls (8-9, 6-7 Metro). Serb and Anna McGinnis won in doubles.
GLENN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN – Glenn lost 9-0 against Reagan in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Reagan.
The Ladycats dropped to 0-12 overall and 0-11 in the conference.
GOLF
AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL
GREENSBORO – High Point Central's EC Niebauer was the medalist in Monday's Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Monday at Greensboro National.
AT WINDING CREEK
THOMASVILLE – Oak Grove won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls championship match Monday at Winding Creek.
The Grizzlies posted a score of 270, followed by Ashebor (312), Central Davidson (330), Ledford (340) and North Davidson (387).
Ella Ott shot an 84 while Camille Lambert had an 85 to highlight the Grizzlies, who also placed Zoe Crotts and Emma Motsinger on the all-conference team.
Madison Flynt shot a 96 to lead Ledford, which also got counting scores from Addison Sage with a 116 and Kaylen McDow with a 128.
SOCCER
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Moses Buyamukama scored a hat trick and High Point Central defeated Eastern Guilford 5-1 in a Mid-State 3A match Monday at Roy Correl-John Morris Field.
Bennet Robinson and Will Smith netted a goal each for the Bison (4-5-1, 4-2-1 in the league). Bennie Hernandez had two assists.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT — Alex Camacho-Ramierz and Keaton Lane scored goals for Southwest Guilford in a 2-1 Metro 4A victory over visiting Page on Monday.
Kendall Ingram dished an assist for the Cowboys, who improved to 14-0-1 and 8-0-0 in the league.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day lost 3-0 against Greensboro Day in PTAC boys soccer Monday at Greensboro Day.
The Wildcats dipped to 9-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford blanked North Davidson 9-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A match Monday at Ledford.
The Panthers improved to 9-2-2 and 4-0-1 in the conference while North dropped to 5-5-1, 2-2-1.
REAGAN, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — Reagan stopped Glenn 7-0 in a Central Piedmont 4A match Monday at Glenn.
BISHOP, MILLENNIUM
MOUNT AIRY — Bishop McGuinness rolled past host Millennium Charter 9-0 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A contest Monday.
Bishop improved to 3-11-1 and 1-2-1 in the league while Millennium dropped to 3-8, 0-4.
FOOTBALL
S. GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 16-8 against Smith in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football Monday at Smith.
The game had been postponed from Friday due to the weather.
Denhym Johnson had 10 tackles on defense for the Storm (3-4 overall, 2-2 conference), who trailed 8-0 at halftime. Dior Freeland added seven tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, while Brian Graham had an interception.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore lost 55-12 against Southwestern Randolph in Piedmont Athletic 1A/1A Conference football Monday at Southwestern Randolph.
Riley Strickland completed nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors (3-3 overall, 0-2 conference). Jonathan Kelly ran for 46 yards while Perry Welch had 21 yards and a touchdown.
Dylan Weil also had 45 yards receiving while Cade Hamilton had 23 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Passmore had eight tackles on defense, followed by Blake Davis and Ethan Roberts with seven each.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
SOCCER
IHM, BLESSED SACRAMENT
BURLINGTON — Julian Lachow scored the deciding goal as Immaculate Heart of Mary defeated Blessed Sacrament on penalty kicks Monday at Blessed Sacrament
The match was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation and through two overtimes.
Ryan Taylor scored two goals for the Eagles while Lewis Biesecker had one.